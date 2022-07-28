Bicyclist killed in crash with fire truck in Grover Beach

calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies man killed in collision with fire truck in Grover Beach
A man killed after colliding with a fire truck in Grover Beach last week has been identified as Dylan Tyler Smith of Arroyo Grande.
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver
A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
San Luis Obispo man killed in suspected DUI crash identified
The San Luis Obispo man killed in a suspected DUI collision on Tank Farm Road over the weekend has been identified as Stephen James Kritz.
L.A. Weekly
Joe Farnsworth Involved, Man Killed in Electric Bike Accident on 13th Street [Grover Beach, CA]
Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Fire Truck near Trouville Avenue. The collision occurred around 10:20 p.m., near the intersection of 13th Street and Trouville Avenue. Per reports, the northbound bicyclist entered the road directly into the path of an oncoming fire truck, driven by 39-year-old Joe Farnsworth. As a result, the fire truck and the bicyclist collided.
kclu.org
Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested
A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
calcoasttimes.com
Man killed, another arrested after fatal crash in SLO
San Luis Obispo police arrested a 62-year-old Morro Bay man on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, murder and manslaughter following a crash that took the life of a 63-year-old man. At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between...
63-year-old man killed in collision, one driver arrested on suspicion of DUI
California Highway Patrol reported a collision involving two vehicles in San Luis Obispo Saturday morning. The CHP says one of those drivers died at the scene.
calcoastnews.com
One person killed in crash in San Luis Obispo
One person died following a collision between a black pickup truck and a white sedan on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, according to the CHP. At about 8:14 a.m., the truck and the sedan collided on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The crash spread debris on the roadway.
Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc
Officers took the driver into custody for two suspected felonies including DUI alcohol: causing bodily injury, and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, according to the police department. The post Driver under the influence hits and kills 48-year-old pedestrian in Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The post Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Santa Barbara County deputies track down pride flag thieves
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the two young adults who stole two Pride Flags from the Los Olivos area. On July 28, a caller reported the theft of a pride flag from the 2900-block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag.
29-year-old Arroyo Grande bicyclist dead after collision with fire engine
A crash Wednesday night left a man on a bicycle dead in Grover Beach, after authorities say he crossed in front of an oncoming fire engine.
calcoastnews.com
CHP identifies firefighter involved in fatal Grover Beach crash
The CHP has identified the firefighter involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist in Grover Beach on Wednesday night as 39-year-old Joe Farnsworth. At approximately 10:19 p.m., Farnsworth was driving a firetruck northbound on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection, in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, a 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man was headed northbound on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
Bicyclist dead after colliding with fire engine
The bicyclist involved has died, according to the Grover Beach Police Department. The deceased's identity has yet to be announced.
Atascadero arrest records for July 18 to 24
On July 18, Tanner Harris, 20, transient, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer or emergency med tech, probation violation: re-arrest/revoke and a bench warrant for failure to appear on a felony charge. On July 19, Jeremiah Joseph Natho, 24, transient, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road...
Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday
38-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car while riding her bike in Santa Maria on Monday The post Woman dies after car vs. bike accident in Santa Maria on Monday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Brush fire burns 35 acres off Highway 1 north of Cayucos
Firefighters responded to a brush fire along Highway 1 between Cambria and Cayucos. The fire was reported at about 12:10 p.m. near Alapay Way.
kprl.com
Pismo Beach Officer Resigns 07.29.2022
A Pismo Beach police sergeant resigns after an investigation to on-duty sexual activity. Adrian Souza had been on the force for about 14 years. He served as a sergeant for three years. He had an affair with a local journalist after stopping her for not wearing a seat-belt. They had...
3 homes saved in fire near Paso Robles
Forward progress has been stopped on a brush fire that broke out on Friday afternoon near Paso Robles.
Brush fire in Paso Robles contained at less than one acre
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire that broke out along Highway 46 near Golden Hill and Buena Vista Roads.
