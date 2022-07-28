ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grover Beach, CA

Bicyclist killed in crash with fire truck in Grover Beach

 4 days ago
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver

A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
LOMPOC, CA
L.A. Weekly

Joe Farnsworth Involved, Man Killed in Electric Bike Accident on 13th Street [Grover Beach, CA]

Bicyclist Struck and Killed by Fire Truck near Trouville Avenue. The collision occurred around 10:20 p.m., near the intersection of 13th Street and Trouville Avenue. Per reports, the northbound bicyclist entered the road directly into the path of an oncoming fire truck, driven by 39-year-old Joe Farnsworth. As a result, the fire truck and the bicyclist collided.
GROVER BEACH, CA
kclu.org

Woman struck, fatally injured by car on Central Coast: Driver arrested

A Central Coast woman is dead, and the driver of a car is accused of hitting and fatally injuring her while under the influence. It happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday, in Lompoc. Police were called to the 600 block of Ocean Avenue by reports someone was hit by a car. They discovered a badly injured woman on the street. The 42-year-old woman later died at a hospital.
LOMPOC, CA
calcoasttimes.com

Man killed, another arrested after fatal crash in SLO

San Luis Obispo police arrested a 62-year-old Morro Bay man on Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, murder and manslaughter following a crash that took the life of a 63-year-old man. At about 8:14 a.m., David Downs was driving a black truck eastbound on Tank Farm Road between...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

One person killed in crash in San Luis Obispo

One person died following a collision between a black pickup truck and a white sedan on Tank Farm Road in San Luis Obispo on Saturday morning, according to the CHP. At about 8:14 a.m., the truck and the sedan collided on Tank Farm Road between Broad and Higuera streets, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department. The crash spread debris on the roadway.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies track down pride flag thieves

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies tracked down the two young adults who stole two Pride Flags from the Los Olivos area. On July 28, a caller reported the theft of a pride flag from the 2900-block of Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos. Deputies spent several days investigating the report including collecting physical evidence, interviewing victims and witnesses, and tracking down a video of the burning of a pride flag.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

CHP identifies firefighter involved in fatal Grover Beach crash

The CHP has identified the firefighter involved in a fatal crash with a bicyclist in Grover Beach on Wednesday night as 39-year-old Joe Farnsworth. At approximately 10:19 p.m., Farnsworth was driving a firetruck northbound on 13th Street when he pulled into the Trouville Avenue intersection, in a lane without a stop sign. At the same time, a 29-year-old Arroyo Grande man was headed northbound on Trouville Avenue, where there is a stop sign.
GROVER BEACH, CA
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for July 18 to 24

On July 18, Tanner Harris, 20, transient, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road for obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer or emergency med tech, probation violation: re-arrest/revoke and a bench warrant for failure to appear on a felony charge. On July 19, Jeremiah Joseph Natho, 24, transient, was arrested at 6280 Morro Road...
ATASCADERO, CA
kprl.com

Pismo Beach Officer Resigns 07.29.2022

A Pismo Beach police sergeant resigns after an investigation to on-duty sexual activity. Adrian Souza had been on the force for about 14 years. He served as a sergeant for three years. He had an affair with a local journalist after stopping her for not wearing a seat-belt. They had...
PISMO BEACH, CA

