Niantic's Peridot Beta Is Live In Norway

Pokemon Presents Will Include Scarlet And Violet News On August 3
The Pokemon Company has announced that a new look at Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will be streamed on August 3 at 6 AM PT / 9 AM ET on its YouTube channel. The developer says that its latest Pokemon Presents showcase will also feature updates on other Pokemon apps and video games on Wednesday.
Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG
Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video
You need a javascript enabled browser to watch videos. Sea of Thieves Season Seven: Official Content Update Video. Buy and name ships, explore brand new personalisation options, enjoy perks offered by the Sovereigns and shipwrights, reach Milestones to unlock rewards and much more.
Among Us Almost Wasn't Among Us In 2019
Innersloth co-founder Marcus Bromander recently revealed support for Among Us almost ended in 2019--the period right before it took off on a meteoric rise. Speaking on an Overcome podcast episode, Bromander said the team nearly dropped Among Us to work on other projects. "We were basically done with it at...
PS5 Accolades Feature Nixed, Something Most Of Us Don't Use
Sony is doing away with PS5's accolades, a feature that was meant to promote sportsmanship, but saw little use. Accolades was a launch feature on PS5, and players could give medals like helpful, welcoming, and good sport to others in multiplayer games. In theory, Sony implemented the accolades system to reduce toxicity. But in practice, nobody really knew that this system existed, to say nothing of actually using it--a fact Sony acknowledged in the discontinuation announcement.
TikTok Begins Pilot-Testing Mini-Games
TikTok quietly launched a handful of HTML5 mini-games onto its app, according to a TechCrunch report. The social media app's pilot program is stocked with games by mobile developers Voodoo, Nitro Games, FRVR, Aim Lab, and Lotum. As told to TechCrunch, TikTok confirmed the pilot gaming program's launch in a...
Another World Quest
The Sims 4's Newest Policy Update Is Causing Tension And Panic Among Mod Users
On July 21, EA published an update to The Sims 4's policy regarding modding and content creation. While the post stated that EA understands mods are an "important part" of the player experience and outlined how players can re-enable mods following them being automatically disabled after The Sims 4's newest update, it also established a new set of rules for content creators and modders--and not everyone is happy about them.
Sony Expects PS5 Stock To Improve In Time For The Holiday Season
Since it first launched in late 2020, PlayStation 5 consoles have been challenging to purchase due to ongoing stock constraints. To prevent these issues during the upcoming holiday season like we saw last year, Sony will be increasing production. "We intend to take action to increase user engagement in the...
Why Sony Is Worried Players Will Jump To Xbox | GameSpot News
Microsoft's plan to acquire Activision Blizzard is currently being scrutinized by regulatory bodies across the world, and in Brazil, Sony's official response to that government's questions has been published. According to those documents, Sony believes that once Microsoft owns the Call of Duty franchise as part of the acquisition, it'll have the power to influence users' console choices.
Apex Legends: Hunted Gameplay Trailer
New Legend Vantage is here to scope out the competition on a reforged Kings Canyon in Apex Legends: Hunted. Discover the will to survive when it launches August 9!
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 - Gem List And Crafting Guide
Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the latest entry in the Xenoblade series, is finally here, and that means there is a mountain of new RPG systems to master. One of the systems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is the Gem system, which allows you to craft items that give characters boosts in battle. These gems take the place of most regular equipment and weapons that would be present in other RPGs. Here is everything you need to know about the Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Iron Banter: This Week In Destiny 2 - The Case For Wrath Of The Machine
Just about every week brings something new to Destiny 2, whether it's story beats, new activities, or interesting new combinations of elements that let players devastate each other in the Crucible. Iron Banter is our weekly look at what's going on in the world of Destiny and a rundown of what's drawing our attention across the solar system.
After the Inferno
ShadowSENSE.
War of Bellrook
Sign In to follow. Follow War of Bellrook, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
Rainbow Six Siege: M.U.T.E. Protocol Reloaded Kicks Off August 2
Ubisoft has announced a limited-time event for Rainbow Six Siege called M.U.T.E. Protocol: Flesh and Metal. The event will run until August 23, and players will have the opportunity to unlock new cosmetics and participate in a new mode called Arms Race. M.U.T.E mode is set in a version of...
