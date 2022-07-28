ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, MO

Juanita Belle “Nita” Thompson, 81 of Butler

By News Desk
921news.com
 4 days ago
921news.com

Comments / 0

Related
921news.com

Carl “Sonny” Fortna, 70 of Cleveland

Carl “Sonny” Fortna, 70 of Cleveland, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Medicalodge of Butler in Butler, Missouri. Cremation, with a memorial visitation Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Cleveland First Baptist Church, 420 W. Main St. Cleveland, Missouri. Services under the direction of Mullinax Funeral Home, Butler (660-679-0009). Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.mullinaxfuneralhome.com.
CLEVELAND, MO
921news.com

August 2022

Miami School has some exciting news for parent of Pre-K through 6th grade! Thanks to the generous donations of the community, Friendship Club, Miami School Alumni, Living Word Adventist Fellowship, and unused funds when Wesley Hubbard had a fundraiser/ community donation back to school drive a couple of years ago, Miami School will now be able to purchase gym shoes for each elementary student.
BATES COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy