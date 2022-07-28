Juanita Belle “Nita” Thompson, 81 of Butler

Miami School has some exciting news for parent of Pre-K through 6th grade! Thanks to the generous donations of the community, Friendship Club, Miami School Alumni, Living Word Adventist Fellowship, and unused funds when Wesley Hubbard had a fundraiser/ community donation back to school drive a couple of years ago, Miami School will now be able to purchase gym shoes for each elementary student.

