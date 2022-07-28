Sir Alex Ferguson Asked To Name His All-Time Man United XI, He Said Only One 'Unbelievable' Player Is Guaranteed A Spot

www.sportbible.com
England's heroine of the hour: How Chloe Kelly went from the 92 bus and football practice on a gravel pitch in Ealing with her five big brothers to clinching victory for the Lionesses in extra time
Chloe Kelly would have found it hard to avoid football growing up. The youngest of seven children embraced the sport from the moment she followed her five brothers to a caged gravel pitch on the Windmill Park Estate. Kelly was football-mad. As a youngster she even took the 92 bus...
SkySports
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Paul Pogba gets multi-million pound fleet of luxury cars transferred to Turin from UK after Man Utd transfer exit
PAUL POGBA has had his fleet of luxury supercars transferred from his Manchester home after leaving England for Turin. The Frenchman ditched Manchester United for Juventus earlier this summer, and is set to take his amazing multi-million pound collection of motors with him. Pogba, 29, hired Premier Removals to clear...
The Kid Who Was Ridiculed After Telling Cristiano Ronaldo His Dream Is Now Winning At Life, 8 Years On
Back in 2014, when he was just 12-years-old, a nervous Ryota Iwaoka was offered the opportunity to interview Real Madrid's all-time top goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo in an intimate Q&A session. "Good afternoon, my name is Ryota," he said. "My dream is to be a football player and have the pleasure...
England’s win against Germany is only the beginning for the women’s game | Jonathan Liew
Football was an intrinsic part of the nation’s identity for years while women were excluded. After winning Euro 2022, they have reached the top of the podium
Man Utd unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s antics after snubbing Erik ten Hag team-talk and quitting friendly early
CRISTIANO RONALDO has been accused of setting a bad example after leaving Old Trafford before the end of Sunday’s friendly with Rayo Vallecano. Erik ten Hag has been demanding togetherness in his Manchester United squad ahead of the new season. But after a sideline tiff with the new boss,...
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
'You Have To Get Rid' - Louis Saha Speaks On Cristiano Ronaldo's Situation At Manchester United
Ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo's situation at the club, saying that since he has made it clear he wants to leave, United "Have to get rid of him".
Yardbarker
Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Symbolic Statement at Old Trafford
They begin the new campaign against Brighton on 7th August. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he does not intend to be at the club this impending season. The Portuguese superstar had been absent from the entirety of pre-season until this week. United’s hierarchy accepted this time off due...
Roy Keane Predicts Who Will Challenge Liverpool And Man City This Season – It’s Not Manchester United
Roy Keane has picked out one team who he thinks will push Liverpool and Manchester City hard this season, and he does not think his former club Manchester United have what it takes to do so. Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the league last season as they fought the title...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to England’s extra time Euro championship win over Germany, Chloe Kelly’s shirt-removing celebration
There is a long history of national soccer teams representing England and Germany colliding in key stages of major international tournaments, and it’s usually been a fraught history for England. The 2022 UEFA Women’s Championship final at England’s Wembley Stadium Sunday went the other way, though. Ella Toone scored for the Three Lions in the 62nd minute, but Lina Magull equalized for Germany in the 79th. That set up extra time, and sent the match ticking towards penalties, a particular phase that’s seen a lot of English losses to Germany.
UEFA・
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
ESPN
Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup
Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the traditional...
MLS・
Team News: Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano (Pre-Season) — Cristiano Ronaldo Returns & Lisandro Martinez Debut
Manchester United return to Old Trafford on Sunday for their final pre-season fixture ahead of the new season and Erik ten Hag's side will have a major reshuffling following their loss against Atletico Madrid. The Reds were on the losing side for the first time under the new manager in...
Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg calls for female footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after defeat to England
Germany head coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg wants women footballers to be recognised 'as strong people' after her side finished as runners-up to hosts England in the European Championship on Sunday. 'We all want to bring sustainability out of this tournament,' she told a news conference after Germany's bid for a record...
Thomas Tuchel's Preferred Chelsea Attacking Front Three Revealed Ahead Of Everton Opener
Ahead of the start of the new Premier League season, Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has a big decision ahead of him. The Blues’ pre-season schedule has now concluded following two separate wins against Italian outfit Udinese, the first seeing them win 3-1 and the second 2-0. Saturday evening will...
Arsenal Women Centre In England Euro 2022 Victory
Arsenal have found themselves at the heart of international success, not for the first time in the club's history, with the victory of England women’s this evening. After a gruelling 120 minutes against a Germany side that were pre-match favourites by all accounts, England ran out 2-1 winners, courtesy of a 110th minute winner by Kelly.
Gareth Bale's LAFC Teammate Ilie Sanchez Reveals The Former Real Madrid Star Only Wants To Speak Spanish
Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish at his new club LAFC, according to his teammate Ilie Sanchez. Bale joined the MLS side on a free transfer last month after his previous contract at Real Madrid expired at the end of last season. The Wales international faced...
MLS・
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Predictions: How Will Chelsea Fare In 2022/23 Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup And Carabao Cup?
The 2022/23 Premier League season is nearly upon us and Chelsea will be looking to improve on their third placed finish last season under Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were 19 points off the pace at the end of the 2021/22 campaign, finishing behind Manchester City and Liverpool, and ahead of the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United.
