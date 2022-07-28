Bobby Labonte’s Wife Kristin Is a Fierce Competitor Just Like Her Hall of Famer Husband

fanbuzz.com
NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Has Honest Admission On Racing Future
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch still doesn't have a contract for next season. Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is pulling out of the NASCAR game at the end of this season. If Joe Gibbs Racing is unable to find a replacement, Busch may need to look elsewhere for his 20th season.
Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts
Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race. However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result. Chase Elliott is now the true champion. Hamlin has reportedly brought...
Yardbarker
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at positive Kyle Busch contract news
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted at some possible positive news regarding Kyle Busch’s contract situation. Busch will be a free agent after the season, and it’s unclear what he might do next. Will he remain with Joe Gibbs Racing after spending the last 15 seasons with them? Or will he explore other options?
survivornet.com
How Sherry Pollex, Longtime Love Of NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr., Keeps An Amazingly Positive Attitude As She Battles Ovarian Cancer
Sherry Pollex, 43, longtime partner of NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr., 42, was diagnosed with stage 3 ovarian cancer in 2014. Her cancer returned last September. The health-enthusiast and yogi is keeping a positive attitude through her cancer journey. Ovarian cancer has been called “the cancer that whispers,” due to...
Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate
Kevin Harvick didn't hold back his frustration at Indianapolis after getting spun, threatening retaliation to those involved, including his Stewart-Haas Racing teammate. The post Unhappy Kevin Harvick Goes Off at Indy Road Course, Threatens Retaliation to Multiple Drivers, Including His Stewart-Haas Teammate appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
NFL・
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon penalized by NASCAR after Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the move that brought the penalties below. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. It was the second annual race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the video of the move by Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon below. Several...
Golf.com
‘My wife loved it’: Bubba Watson explains why he’s joining LIV Golf, leaving PGA Tour
The latest maneuver in the war between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed upstart LIV Golf League dropped on Friday: Bubba Watson, winner of two Masters and stalwart of the U.S. Ryder Cup team, is joining LIV. News began surfacing Friday morning before the start of the LIV tournament at...
NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?
Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
Popculture
Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78
Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson
With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Viral Photoshoot
Danica Patrick once joked with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that it was her lifelong dream to be a model. Maybe she wasn't joking, though... The former racing star turned business woman showed off her modeling skills in a funny photoshoot with an avocado. The talent is there... Sports fans appreciated it.
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck
It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Loved Sunday's Race: NASCAR World Reacts
NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis was an eventful one on Sunday, with several notable wrecks and some wild driving. While NASCAR fans seem split on the race, former star Dale Earnhardt Jr. was a big fan of it. Dale Jr. took to Twitter on Sunday to make his opinion...
Look: Sean McVay's Wife Shares Racy Boat Photo
It's good to be Sean McVay these days. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is coming off a Super Bowl season, his first as an NFL head coach. It's been a year of rings for McVay, too. The young NFL head coach married his longtime fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, earlier this...
NFL・
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Turns Heel at WWE SummerSlam Following Controversial Finish
At WWE SummerSlam, Liv Morgan defeated Ronda Rousey to retain the SmackDown Women’s Title, and a heel turn occurred. The outcome of this fight was controversial as Rousey had the armbar submission and believed Liv had tapped, but the referee actually counted Rousey’s shoulders touching the mat. Liv appeared to tap before the three count in the replay.
WWE・
Joe Gibbs Racing puts nose tape on display after NASCAR DQ (Video)
Joe Gibbs Racing shows exactly what brought the disqualifications in video; Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch comment. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line with a 1-2 finish. Just a few hours later, race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified. The win was handed to Chase Elliott.
GolfWRX
LPGA major champ hits out at Bubba Watson and his wife over decision to join LIV
“What are the reasons you (LIV golfer) jumped ship from the PGA/DP World Tour?”. It’s been a long-held argument from those opposed to the Greg Norman-led tour that players are ignoring the human rights record of the backers — the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. And instead, golfers...
GOLF・
