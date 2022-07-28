Danbury Resident Barbara (Collins) Couglin, 86, has Died

news.hamlethub.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Mother Searching For Her Daughter After Her Boyfriend Said A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Greca Mediterranean Kitchen & Bar 189 Main Street, White Plains, NY10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
hamlethub.com
Services for Danbury residents Sonia Loja, and Junior, Joselyn, and Jonael Panjon on Friday at St. Peter Church
The Mass of Christian Burial for Sonia Loja, Junior Panjon, Joselyn Panjon, and Jonael Panjon will take place on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 10 am in St. Peter Church, 121 Main St., Danbury. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Danbury. Family and Friends will be received at St....
hamlethub.com
GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School
Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield First Selectman Tara Carr Coffee with the Community on August 27
Saturday, August 27 from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., at Dunkin Donuts located at 782 Federal Road. We encourage you to stop by with any questions or concerns.
hamlethub.com
What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson
Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hamlethub.com
Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore
In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
hamlethub.com
Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT has recently graduated from Champlain College
Champlain College is pleased to announce that Alexander Waters of New Fairfield, CT recently graduated from Champlain College after the spring 2022 semester. Waters was one of 587 students who completed their degree requirements and received their diploma at this time. Waters completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science & Innovation.
hamlethub.com
SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship
FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
hamlethub.com
Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano Welcomes Associate Attorney Robert Arbuco
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, with offices in White Plains and Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that Robert Arbuco, Esq. has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Mr. Arbuco’s practice areas include Medicaid Planning, Medicaid Eligibility and Applications and Estate Planning. Prior to...
RELATED PEOPLE
hamlethub.com
Red Cross Blood Drive on August 10 at the Congregational Church of Brookfield
Brookfield Lions Club will sponsor a Red Cross Blood Drive at the Congregational Church of Brookfield (160 Whisconier Road) on August 10 from 1:30 to 6:30 pm. For additional information, click HERE.
hamlethub.com
Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update
August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
hamlethub.com
Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!
Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!
Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hamlethub.com
Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department
The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Biscuit and Bones
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Biscuit and...
hamlethub.com
Danbury Hosts Another Home Run Derby in Victory over Valley
After launching eleven home runs during Thursday’s doubleheader, the Westerners crushed four more long balls en route to an 8-4 win against the Blue Sox. Danbury (21-21) is now a .500 ballclub for the first time since July 5, and Valley (16-27) lost for the 14th time in their last 18 games. The Westerners finished the regular season with a 5-3 record against the Blue Sox and earned a series split at Mackenzie Stadium.
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announces FREE community concerts in August
FREE concerts in Ridgefield during the month of August. Music at the Museum, Charles Ives Music Festival String Quartet on Monday, August 1 beginning at 6:30pm (in the Garden House at KTM&HC) Presented by Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, the concert, titled “Pulse”, explores uses...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hamlethub.com
Information regarding August 9 Primary for New Canaan voters
This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.
hamlethub.com
Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition
The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
hamlethub.com
Casting Call for New Brewster Musical
Summer of Love is a musical revue made up of 13 hits of the 1960s to have two evening performances on September 23 and September 24, 2022. The production will be performed outdoors at Wells Park in Brewster. We are casting four men and four women. Please email headshot and...
hamlethub.com
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Barile's August Update
Brookfield Public School Superintendent Dr. Barile covers three main points in his update from the July 20 Board of Education meeting:. BHS Pillar Committee has worked for over 10 months to analyze the mental health concerns facing our students, particularly since COVID. The Board heard comments from several members of...
Comments / 0