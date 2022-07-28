ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Danbury Resident Barbara (Collins) Couglin, 86, has Died

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

GPS Superintendent Appoints Diane Chiappetta Fox Interim Principal at Hamilton Avenue School

Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Toni Jones today announced the appointment of Mrs. Diane Chiappetta Fox as interim principal of Hamilton Avenue School, effective immediately. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox replaces Dr. Shanta Smith, who recently departed GPS. Mrs. Chiappetta Fox will serve as the chief administrator of Hamilton Avenue School, developing...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

What makes you crack a smile in Ridgefield? Meet Joanne Hudson

Enjoying summer days close to home, at events and venues unique to your hometown, are some of the most memorable experiences in life (plus, you can get cozy in your own bed at the end of a fun-filled day). Our series “What makes you crack a smile” highlights the local...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Warren, CT
Connecticut State
Connecticut Obituaries
Danbury, CT
Obituaries
City
Danbury, CT
hamlethub.com

Harrison Feinberg Crushes Two-Run Blast to Propel Danbury past North Shore

In the bottom of the sixth, Westerners’ outfielder Harrison Feinberg smoked a game-winning two-run home run over the right-field wall to defeat the Navigators 3-2 in a seven-inning contest. Danbury (22-22) earned a series split against North Shore (13-31) with the victory, and they finished the 2022 campaign with...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU Irish Dancer Takes 3rd Place in National Championship

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Rising sophomore and Sacred Heart University Claddagh dancer Maeve Cahill recently placed third in the nation at the 2022 North American Irish Dance Championships in Montreal. Cahill’s home is nestled in central Massachusetts. She’s lived in Auburn for most of her life, graduating from Auburn High School before...
FAIRFIELD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
St. Mary
hamlethub.com

Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update

August 1: County Executive George Latimer Gives Westchester Weekly Update. Watch full press conference here: https://youtu.be/qzZOW4CqCzU. Watch B-roll of Memorial Field here: https://youtu.be/TeqLsfpXad4. During his weekly Westchester briefing, Latimer discussed:. Guest: New Castle Town Supervisor Lisa Katz. Westchester County “60 Control” turns 40. Memorial Field update. Monkeypox vaccine...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Easton Volunteer Fireman’s Carnival Kicks Off Tomorrow!

Easton's 81st Annual Volunteer Fireman's Carnival will take place August 2 - August 6. Rides 6:00pm to 11:00pm Ride all night for one price!. Outstanding food, Great rides for all ages, and the Amazing Bingo Tent!. Don't miss this exciting family event. Parking at Silverman's Farm and Helen Keller Middle...
EASTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Running Company Announces Run On Art - AUCTION!

Ridgefield Running Company is auctioning off Tharini Pande's art to benefit The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. In June, we partnered with The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum and On Running for a "Run On Art" that celebrated The Aldrich's "52 Artists: A Feminist Milestone" exhibition. It was a wonderful collaboration and a unique and fun event that brought new people to the museum.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danbury Resident#Ct#St Mary S High School#The Fairport Baptist Home#The Catholic Church#The Great Church
hamlethub.com

Volunteer with the Norwalk Health Department

The Norwalk Health Department (NHD) will be forever grateful to the incredible volunteers who gave their time and talent over the past 2.5 years during our community’s COVID-19 response, assisting with food distribution, vaccine clinics, and more. NHD’s Emergency Response Team (ERT) remains essential to our work in public...
NORWALK, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Biscuit and Bones

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Biscuit and...
GREENWICH, CT
hamlethub.com

Danbury Hosts Another Home Run Derby in Victory over Valley

After launching eleven home runs during Thursday’s doubleheader, the Westerners crushed four more long balls en route to an 8-4 win against the Blue Sox. Danbury (21-21) is now a .500 ballclub for the first time since July 5, and Valley (16-27) lost for the 14th time in their last 18 games. The Westerners finished the regular season with a 5-3 record against the Blue Sox and earned a series split at Mackenzie Stadium.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra announces FREE community concerts in August

FREE concerts in Ridgefield during the month of August. Music at the Museum, Charles Ives Music Festival String Quartet on Monday, August 1 beginning at 6:30pm (in the Garden House at KTM&HC) Presented by Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra and Keeler Tavern Museum & History Center, the concert, titled “Pulse”, explores uses...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
hamlethub.com

Information regarding August 9 Primary for New Canaan voters

This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Putnam Arts Council's Open Call to Artists for September Exhibition

The Putnam Arts Council and Putnam County Tourism are partnering to challenge area artists to participate in a show featuring beautiful Putnam County. All submissions will be accepted, prizes will be awarded, and the work will be exhibited in the A. Eric Arctander Gallery as well as featured virtually throughout the Fall. This opportunity looks to engage artists, celebrate their talents, and showcase the beauty of Putnam County.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
hamlethub.com

Casting Call for New Brewster Musical

Summer of Love is a musical revue made up of 13 hits of the 1960s to have two evening performances on September 23 and September 24, 2022. The production will be performed outdoors at Wells Park in Brewster. We are casting four men and four women. Please email headshot and...
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Brookfield Public School Superintendent Barile's August Update

Brookfield Public School Superintendent Dr. Barile covers three main points in his update from the July 20 Board of Education meeting:. BHS Pillar Committee has worked for over 10 months to analyze the mental health concerns facing our students, particularly since COVID. The Board heard comments from several members of...
BROOKFIELD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy