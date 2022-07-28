Danbury Resident Barbara (Collins) Couglin, 86, has Died

This year’s Primary on August 9th will be the first election in New Canaan to be run with six districts. Most voters should be unaffected by this change. Voters who will experience a change in voting venue have been informed by letter two months ago. Please refer to the letter sent to you by this office; however, it is highly recommended that before you set out to the polls, you review the map and street index here.

NEW CANAAN, CT ・ 12 HOURS AGO