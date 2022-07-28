ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Prices at the pump in SC drop, again

By Crysty Vaughan
abccolumbia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abccolumbia.com

The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ opens in Five Points

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Georgia-based breakfast and brunch-all-day restaurant has officially opened their doors for business in Five Points today. The Flying Biscuit Cafe’, which is located along Harden Street is open in the former “F-Stop” location that moved to the Vista in August 2010.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation

COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
GREENVILLE, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC

It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Traffic
State
South Carolina State
abccolumbia.com

Midlands resident helps victims of Kentucky flooding

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As rescue teams continue to help victims of Kentucky’s flooding, some local Midlands residents are doing their part to help as well. Bob Mann, a Gaston resident, arrived in Kentucky this past Saturday. He and other American Red Cross volunteers are currently camped out at the University of Pikeville. Each day, part of his job is to help find places for flood victims to stay.
GASTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
HOUSE RENT
wach.com

Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County

ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Aaa
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants In Columbia SC You Must Try

For those looking for the best restaurants in Columbia SC, you will be happy to know that there’s no shortage of amazing places to eat in this lovely South Carolina town. Visiting Columbia is always a great idea as it is one of the best getaways in the south. There are so many amazing things to do in Columbia, and trying some of the delectable food is a must for everyone’s itinerary for the city!
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
ELGIN, SC
The Post and Courier

Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants

COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
abccolumbia.com

Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
ELGIN, SC
WLTX.com

Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
CHARLESTON, SC
plasticstoday.com

DuPont Opens Medical Tubing Facility in South Carolina

A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28 in the company of state and local officials marked the opening of the new DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility at the Cooper River site near Moncks Corner in South Carolina. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from customers, said DuPont in the press release.
MONCKS CORNER, SC
Charleston City Paper

Friday headlines: Big Mega Millions jackpot drawing is tonight

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $1 billion today. If you win during this evening’s drawing, you could take home a fat check of more than $600 million. (What would you do with all of that money, anyway?) South Carolinians reportedly went into overdrive this week ahead of the...
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy