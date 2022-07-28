Prices at the pump in SC drop, again

www.abccolumbia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IIKennardo G. JamesLexington, SC
Taking a Look at One of the Best Players in SC Football HistoryKennardo G. James
A Look at the Best Gas Station Restaurants in South Carolina: Part IKennardo G. James
This 15-Year-Old South Carolina ROTC Student Was Found Beaten And Burned. Authorities Need Your Help Finding Her KillerThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina Andras
The Flying Biscuit Cafe’ opens in Five Points
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A Georgia-based breakfast and brunch-all-day restaurant has officially opened their doors for business in Five Points today. The Flying Biscuit Cafe’, which is located along Harden Street is open in the former “F-Stop” location that moved to the Vista in August 2010.
SC companies offering gas stipends, bonuses to help workers squeezed by inflation
COLUMBIA — Companies in Columbia and Greenville are helping their employees cover the cost of gas and other necessities as inflation pushes prices higher this summer. Gas prices in June were up nearly 50 percent over the same time last year. And inflation rates, driven by low unemployment and a lagging supply chain that is pushing up the price of goods, hit 8.6 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index.
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Crash on I-77 near Columbia stalls traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 south near Columbia stalled traffic Monday morning. The crash happened 1 mile north of Exit 2 around 8 a.m. Two right lanes were closed, according to SCDOT. No injuries have been reported. Expect delays and use caution when driving through the area.
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
Midlands resident helps victims of Kentucky flooding
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — As rescue teams continue to help victims of Kentucky’s flooding, some local Midlands residents are doing their part to help as well. Bob Mann, a Gaston resident, arrived in Kentucky this past Saturday. He and other American Red Cross volunteers are currently camped out at the University of Pikeville. Each day, part of his job is to help find places for flood victims to stay.
Here’s how much you need to earn to afford a rental home in SC
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An annual report recently released by the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) breaks down the cost of housing in South Carolina - and how many hours someone making minimum wage would have to work to afford a modest rental home. NLIHC releases its “Out...
Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified the 16-year-old that was killed in a shooting in Columbia, SC on Sunday, July 31. According to Coroner Rutherford, the victim is identified as Jaylin M.R. Mosby, 16, of Columbia, SC. “We will continue working with the Richland...
2 dead after crash in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office is identifying the individuals fatally wounded in the motor vehicle collision that occurred on Saturday, July 30, 2022 on Highway 178 in Bowman, SC. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS | Teen identified in deadly Columbia shooting. Cournesha McClorin, 25, of...
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
15 Best Restaurants In Columbia SC You Must Try
For those looking for the best restaurants in Columbia SC, you will be happy to know that there’s no shortage of amazing places to eat in this lovely South Carolina town. Visiting Columbia is always a great idea as it is one of the best getaways in the south. There are so many amazing things to do in Columbia, and trying some of the delectable food is a must for everyone’s itinerary for the city!
Earthquake reported in South Carolina on Saturday morning
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported that an earthquake hit an area near Elgin, SC, on Saturday morning. Officials said the earthquake happened around 4.3 miles east of Elgin at 7:41 a.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.8 and a depth...
Five Points flooding concerning as Columbia seeks to attract higher-end tenants
COLUMBIA — Surrounded by hills and built atop drained swamp land, flash flooding is chronic in Five Points village neighborhood. But as city leaders attempt to rebrand the area with a reputation for college bars to that of a more upscale shopping and entertainment district, property owners say the flooding events may give higher-end tenants more pause.
SCDOT announces emergency bridge deck repair on I-26 this Monday
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Department of Transportation officials say crews will be performing an emergency bridge deck repair early this week. The repair is scheduled to begin around 6 a.m. on Monday, August 1 and take about 24 hours. Crews will be working near the 177...
Small fire extinguished at Columbia firearms manufacturer's facility
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia-Richland crews say they have extinguished a small fire that led to a temporary evacuation of employees at a firearms manufacturer's facility on Sunday, officials say. Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said that crews arrived at 797 Old Clemson Road, the address of FN America, LLC, to...
Earthquake reported overnight near Elgin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the United States Geological Survey, a earthquake hit near Elgin on Sunday, July 31st. The reports shows the tremor happened overnight, at 1:24 a.m. and the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.7. The earthquake was centered 3.3 miles east of Elgin. The...
Monteque Rhames commits to South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks have landed added another big name to their 2023 recruiting class. Sumter High Edge Rusher Monteque Rhames announced his commitment to South Carolina Saturday. Rhames chose the Gamecocks over Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, and NC State, among others. A four-star prospect, Rhames...
Indoor mask use recommended as COVID-19 levels rise in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s health leaders are recommending the use of face masks in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces, as COVID levels rise across the state. Multiple counties in the Lowcountry – including Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown and Williamsburg – are among those with high community levels of COVID-19 transmission, according […]
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
DuPont Opens Medical Tubing Facility in South Carolina
A formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on July 28 in the company of state and local officials marked the opening of the new DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions manufacturing facility at the Cooper River site near Moncks Corner in South Carolina. The new facility will expand capacity for biopharmaceutical tubing extrusion to meet increased demand from customers, said DuPont in the press release.
Friday headlines: Big Mega Millions jackpot drawing is tonight
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is $1 billion today. If you win during this evening’s drawing, you could take home a fat check of more than $600 million. (What would you do with all of that money, anyway?) South Carolinians reportedly went into overdrive this week ahead of the...
