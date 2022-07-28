South Idaho Sheriff Reams Biden Staffers Over State Opioid Crisis

newsradio1310.com
Idaho sheriff sends dire warning to 'idiotic' Biden officials: 'We are on the cusp of complete collapse'
An Idaho sheriff said Wednesday his county is experiencing a "crisis level" of drug overdoses, especially fentanyl and methamphetamine that comes across the southern border. Canyon County, Idaho Sheriff Kieran Donahue joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss how drug cartels are destroying his community. "We're at a crisis stage,...
Montana Man Runs Across Yard in His ‘Skivvies’ to Shoot Two Wolves Attacking His Goats
Two weeks ago, a man in Montana caught two wolves on his property attacking his goats and took action. He shot and killed them both in an act of defense to protect his livestock. The unnamed man spoke with The Western News last week as he recalled the encounter. Yet...
Republicans are shocked a 10-year-old can get pregnant after the Ohio rape victim abortion story proves true
WASHINGTON — Congressional Republicans who oppose abortion rights are struggling to talk about the horrific case of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to travel across state lines to Indiana to get an abortion because of strict laws in her home state, Ohio. The case made international headlines after...
'I Am Coming to Assassinate the President': Man Arrested Over Biden Threats
Secret Service agents tracked down John Andrew Bazor Jr. for allegedly threatening the president. His family members say he has struggled with mental health.
63-year-old transgender woman is caught in Montana's birth certificate dispute
At 10 years old, Susan Howard knew she was a girl, even though her birth certificate said otherwise. It wasn't until last year, at age 62, that the Montana resident came to terms with being transgender. Howard underwent hormone therapy, had gender-affirming surgery, and began changing her name and gender...
Man Arrested For Holding THIS In Public At An Idaho Campground
When one visits a public park, you expect to see some things. Perhaps a family grilling some hotdogs. Someone reading a book. Children playing. These are all typical things that wouldn't warrant a second glance. This story warrants a third, fourth, and even fifth glance. It's about to get weird.
Florida is now the first state in the United States to have its own unit focused on election fraud
In the United States, no state has ever had its own unit that is solemnly focused on attending to matters that are related to election fraud. That was until Governor DeSantis signed one into power in Florida.
Creepy Invasion leaves Idaho Officials Searching for Answers
It must be summertime in Idaho as the nation is focusing on a recent incursion on a Gem State highway. If you're new to the area, you may not know what Mormon Cricket is. A recent video by the Idaho Transportation Department has gone viral. The video is not of a big-time Hollywood starlet; it's a grader riding over thousands of crickets who've taken Highway 51.
Idaho Man Tries To Assault Woman In The Most Idaho Way Possible
It's not uncommon to hear about weapons used during a criminal act. Guns, knives, rope, a candlestick, heck even a lead pipe from time to time. We've read the stories. No big deal. This isn't one of those stories. This one is much, much different. We travel to Idaho Falls...
Idaho fire claims two – is out of control
The out-of-control Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho which started one week ago grew by 3,491 acres yesterday for a total of 32,330 acres and has now claimed two lives. Two pilots in a firefighting helicopter died Thursday when their chopper crashed into the Salmon River, according to Bridger-Teton’s Mary Cernicek who is currently working fire information on the blaze.
A powerful rifle derived from US Army weaponry is going on sale to civilians amid ongoing gun control debates, report says
SIG Sauer's MCX-Spear is a rifle with military heritage that has recently become available to ordinary buyers, per the Daily Beast.
Justice Jackson dissents in first vote as Supreme Court won't reinstate Biden immigration policies
(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to freeze a lower court order that blocked the Department of Homeland Security from implementing new immigration enforcement priorities, in a case marking Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's first vote since joining the court. Jackson and Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and...
Texas hospitals are refusing to see people with serious pregnancy issues for fear of violating post-Roe abortion ban, medical group says
The Texas Medical Association said it received complaints that hospitals were blocking staff from giving pregnant people medically necessary care.
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
Sorry, legal gun owners are part of America's problem
As is often the case with conservatives, the writer of the July 3 letter “Legal, reasonable gun owners not the problem” is short on facts and long on unenlightened ideology. First, he is grieved that “legal gun owners” like himself are being held responsible for the crisis of...
Three Iowa nursing homes to close with owner owing taxpayers $2.1 million
The planned sale of an Iowa nursing home chain is in doubt again as the owner moves to close three of the 10 facilities and the federal government seeks payment of $2.1 million owed to taxpayers. The sale involves eight nursing homes and two assisted living facilities owned by QHC...
Opinion: Should America Repeal the Second Amendment?
"I am not naïve and fully understand the power of the Congress, state legislatures and the populace who seminally disagree with any form of gun control. But I submit they are wrong. The only way we can begin to decrease mass killings, suicides and homicides is to implement a comprehensive, rigorous approach to limiting access to guns and enforce national gun control. This must become part of the national psyche. Until we do, the tragedies of Uvalde, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Orlando, Virginia Tech and Sandy Hook, among many others, the unacceptable numbers of suicides — 47,500 in 2019 — and the horrific numbers of homicides — 19,141 in 2019 — will continue to haunt all of us and erode the fabric of America." —Victor K. Barbiero.
Idaho Mom and Special Needs Daughter Found Dead in Suspected Murder-Suicide, Police Say
Ending a desperate search, an Idaho mother and her 16-year-old daughter have been found dead after vanishing during a purported camping trip. The bodies of Dawna Roe and her daughter Gabrielle were found in Dawna’s van near Drewsey, Oregon on Thursday, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’
Jason Van Tatenhove’s involvement with the far-right paramilitary group the Oath Keepers started and ended in Montana. He first met up with the group in Montana to participate in the 2014 standoff between Cliven Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management over grazing fees. He then left the group in 2018 after overhearing a conversation […] The post Former Oath Keeper says conversation at Montana grocery store was the ‘last straw’ appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Nursing home to stop discharging patients after deaths
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A nursing home run by the city of San Francisco will stop discharging patients as part of a federally-mandated closure plan after at least four patients died within days or weeks of being moved from Laguna Honda Hospital, officials said. In April, the federal Centers...
