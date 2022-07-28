Olivia Rodrigo & Joshua Bassett Reunite on Red Carpet For ‘HSMTMTS’ Season 3 Premiere

Click here to read the full article.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett are stirring up a mean case of “Deja Vu.” On Wednesday night (July 27), the “Good 4 U” singer and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star reunited on the red carpet for the show’s season 3 premiere.

With Rodrigo in a semi-sheer black two-piece with platform heels and Bassett matching his fingernails to his black satin ensemble, the pair smiled and posed together for the cameras at the Disney+ event. The two multi-hyphenates famously met on the set of HSMTMTS back in 2019, but by 2021 they seemed to have fallen out with each other.

Although, Bassett and Rodrigo have never officially confirmed their alleged romance, it is widely speculated that Rodrigo’s Grammy-winning Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “ drivers license ” is about Bassett. Nonetheless, in a May 2021 interview with GQ , Bassett remarked, “[Rodrigo] hasn’t spoken to me since ‘drivers license’ came out.”

Rodrigo posted pics from the carpet on her Insta, posing with co-stars Sofia Wylie, Bassett and Matt Cornett, writing, “ love all these people so so so much. knowing and working with them has been one of the greatest joys of my life. episode 1 of season 3 of hsmtmts is streaming now! wildcats forever.”

Love triangles are rarely clean or fair, and the case of Basset, Rodrigo, and Sabrina Carpenter — the Disney alumna and singer-songwriter alleged to be the other woman — was no different. “I would see TikToks with like 50 million views and 10 million likes saying, ‘If I ever see that kid on the street, I’m going to f— kill him,'” Basset told GQ . “It’s hard to see that and then be living in New York and walking down the street.”

2021 was a rocky year for the “drivers license” trio, but each star seems to be enjoying a comparatively calmer 2022. Rodrigo recently concluded her Sour Tour, a North American-European trek in support of her Billboard 200-topping Sour album. Carpenter, on the other hand, enjoyed the release of her fifth studio album two weeks ago (July 15). The new set, entitled Emails I Can’t Send , became her highest-charting project on the Billboard 200 (No. 23). As for Bassett, the actor-singer is prepping the debut of his new single “Smoke Slow,” slated for release on August 12.

Check out pics from the red carpet premiere below.

