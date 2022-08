The 2022 Air Expo took flight on July 23 and 24 at the Flying Cloud Airport in Eden Prairie. Presented by Wings of the North, the event showcased World War II aircraft, modern planes and military vehicles.

Bad weather ended Saturday’s flight schedule early, but the sun was back for Sunday’s events.

The expo offered rides on two aircraft from the Yankee Air Museum: the Yankee Lady B-17 and Hairless Joe C-47.