KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after early Thursday murder in east Amarillo

By David Gay
 4 days ago

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an arrest that reportedly occurred Thursday morning, related to a murder in east Amarillo.

According to a news release from the department, officers were dispatched to Eastridge School Park, located at 1300 Evergreen, at 12:14 a.m. Thursday on a call of a man who had been assaulted at the park. The caller told officials that the man was not moving.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, according to the release. However, life-saving measures on 53-year-old Khamphanh Phoummphard were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead on the scene.

After an investigation, homicide detectives from the department identified and located a suspect, identified as 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos. According to the release, Hinojos was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center on a murder charge.

Officials said this incident continues to be investigated by the department’s homicide unit.

