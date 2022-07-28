New Jersey Concertgoers Will 100% Relate To Hilarious Viral Ticketmaster Meme

shoresportsnetwork.com
Baseball – Toms River East Repeats as New Jersey Little League State Champions
POMPTON PLAINS -- While the 2021 Toms River East Little League team rampaged to the state championship last summer for the first time in 22 years, the group that was one year behind those Toms River 12-year-old all-stars made a similar run as 11-year-olds, only to come up one win short of their own state championship.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tue 7/26
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a lifeguard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves1 -...
