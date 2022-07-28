ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, NC

NC man charged with attempted murder

By Bethany Fowler
 4 days ago

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A McDowell County man was charged with attempted murder following an assault in early July.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an assault call at Cedarbrook Residential in Nebo.

A woman was taken to the hospital with severe injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

During the investigation, deputies uncovered video evidence of the assault.

Deputies charged Jacob Douglas Carpenter, 40, of Shelby, with first-degree attempted murder.

Carpenter was given a $40,000 bond.

