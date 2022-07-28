ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inver Grove Heights, MN

First Year Communities

College is hard. You don’t have to do it alone. As a member of a First Year Community (FYC) at Inver Hills Community College, you will enroll in two classes—one is a class you might need for your major (like psychology) and one class (like study skills) is designed to help you succeed in college.
