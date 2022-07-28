Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York

wblk.com
Look What Was Found At A New York State Park [PHOTO]
Camping is so much fun and so relaxing! If you are looking for a great way to connect with nature or a great way to bring the family back together, camping could be the best way to make it happen. From New York City to Niagara Falls, New York State has some amazing places to camp. You never know what you might find when you get out of the house and start to explore the Empire State.
The 5 Deadliest Tornados In New York State History
Last week the second tornado of 2022 touched down in New York State. The tornado, which touched down near Java, New York was confirmed as an F2 tornado that lasted around 15 minutes and grew to be around 500 yards. Some barns were damaged and some buildings were blown down...
This Eatery Is Best Pizza Place In New York State, New Report Says
A popular eatery that has been serving thin-crust pizzas for more than 90 years is the best pizzeria in New York State, according to a new ranking from 24/7 Wall St. John's of Bleecker Street, located in lower Manhattan, was ranked the best pizzeria in New York in the website's list of the best pizza places in every state, which was reportedly created based on a variety of ratings, reviews, and lists.
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
What Is New York State’s Most Popular Pizza Chain?
Despite being the world's capital for pizza, New York residents from all over the state still enjoy a chain pizza every now and then. What is New York's most popular pizza chain?. Pizza is one of those foods that everybody seems to love and enjoy. No matter where you live...
Big Boy! Woman in the ADKS Shares Image of Massive 400 LB Bear
A woman who lives in the Adirondack region of Upstate NY says she set up a trail cam in her front yard to catch a deer that'd been eating her flowers, but what she ended up seeing on camera shocked her - and many others who have seen big bears before, but nothing quite like this.
This Sunscreen Is Recalled In New York State
The summer of 2022 has entered a new month and there is no shortage of fun things to do. From Long Island to Niagara Falls, the sun and the heat will be back in the Empire State for the first week of the month of August! Like always, the experts and medical professionals recommend drinking plenty of water and using the proper sunscreen when you are outdoors.
WATCH: Albany’s Central Warehouse Owner Speaks Out
More chunks of concrete fell from the Central Warehouse on Monday. One media outlet was there when more of the wall came crashing down:. A Times Union photographer was working near the 143 Montgomery St. building when at least one chunk gave way and crashed to the ground. A second piece of debris could be heard hitting the ground too.
Should Gas Prices Be Lower In New York? Maybe…
Gas prices are on the decline, but are prices as low as they should be?. Many people do not think so. The average price of gasoline per gallon is $4.51 in the Buffalo - Niagara Falls area, down 40 cents from 6 weeks ago. That matches the New York state average as well, but some gas stations in Western New York have seen some prices that are below that.
Man handed wrong instant game ticket, turns into million-dollar winner in Massachusetts Lottery game
A mistake made by a clerk turned into a big win for a man playing a Massachusetts scratch ticket. According to lottery officials, Marcus Miller won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Royal Gold” instant ticket game. Miller intended to purchase a $10...
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Inside the Most Expensive Private Residence Ever to Be Sold on Lake George
It goes without saying that the home of a luxury residential builder would probably be one heck of a house, but we’ll say it anyway: The former home of Kevin Maschewski, owner of Bolton Landing–based Adirondack Designers & Builders, is, actually, one hell of a house. The 11,000-square-foot...
Can You Remain Anonymous If You Win The New York State Lottery?
So last weekend, I'm in line at my local mini-mart waiting to pay for my food. As I'm standing there, I could hear the person in front of me talking to the cashier waiting on him. He was commenting on how if he could just win the lottery then everything would be alright in his life.
Another Winner at One Lucky NY Store! This Time For $3 Million
What is going on at one lucky store in New York? One day after having a Cash for Life winner, someone won $3 million on the Mega Millions. With the Mega Millions hitting a historic $1.1 billion jackpot, the second highest in history, you may want to get your ticket for the Friday, July 29 drawing at Smokes for Less in Fishkill, New York. The Dutchess County store continues to hand out winning lottery tickets.
New York State Directs Authorities To Shut Down A Cheektowaga Cannabis Lounge
The owner of a new cannabis lounge in Cheektowaga says he has unfairly been shut down by local authorities, per direction from New York State. The owner posted a letter addressed from the Town of Cheektowaga. The correspondence says that officials with Cheektowaga received guidance from the New York State Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management to close the business. The reason stated in the letter claims that the Rolling 420s Lounge was operating without a legal cannabis permit.
New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop
I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
Mega Millions ticket in Illinois wins $1.33 billion jackpot, $1 million ticket sold in NYC
NEW YORK -- There's a grand prize winner in Friday's $1.33 billion Mega Millions drawing, and a $1 million ticket was sold in the Bronx.The winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The $1 million ticket was sold at New Way Deli and Lottery on East Kingsbridge Road. According to Mega Millions, the only winning ticket for the nation's third-largest jackpot was purchased in Illinois.On Saturday, lottery officials announced the jackpot grew from $1.28 billion to just over $1.33 billion.What are the odds of winning?In 2017, Mega Millions changed the rules and increased the number of gold mega balls from 15 to 25. The odds of winning the jackpot grew from one in 259 million to one in 302 million. The jackpot winner has two options: receive annual payments over 30 years or take a lump sum. During Tuesday's drawing, a $1 million winning ticket was sold on Staten Island. Someone matched the first five numbers and only missed the mega ball. There were two $1 million winners in New Jersey on Tuesday.
2 winning Mega Millions tickets sold in Tampa Bay area
The winner of the third largest Mega Millions jackpot may have bought their ticket in Illinois, but two tickets sold in the Tampa Bay area still made two people millionaires on Friday.
