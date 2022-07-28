Falls Church Residents Ranked the Wealthiest in Virginia

www.fcnp.com
sungazette.news
Expert: Local area seems insulated from falling home prices
The real-estate industry’s equivalent of the “f-word” – “falling,” as in “falling prices” – is beginning to be used across the nation even by some who earlier felt that the homes market would withstand economic pressures without seeing declines in sales prices.
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Planet Ware website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Virginia or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
shoredailynews.com
Youngkin comments on Rocket Lab project and the future of abortion in Virginia
On Wednesday, Governor Glen Youngkin attended the Pony Penning. Kelley Gaskill caught up with him and asked him about the new Rocket Lab facility at the Wallops Flight Facility. Youngkin also spoke about how he would like the issue of abortion resolved in next year’s General Assembly session. .
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
thezebra.org
Delicious New Things to Eat in Alexandria
Alexandria, VA – It appears that the heat wave of July has spawned a wave of openings in the ‘hood. As mentioned last month, we saw the grand openings of Wegman’s, Jollibee, and Frank Pepe’s New Haven Pizza. West End is now the place to eat. There are still lines at Pepe’s and Jollibee but don’t let that stop you. The food is great. By the way, if you haven’t visited Facebook group, Alexandria Dining Curbside — Inside and More, you can get there by using the new QR code. Enjoy the recommendations of fellow foodies as to where to find all the great places to dine in and around Alexandria.
wmra.org
Virginia board suspends veterinarian's license indefinitely
A veterinarian with practices in Winchester and Harrisonburg has lost his license to practice – for now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi has the details. Please be aware that this story includes some upsetting and graphic medical content. In the latest installment of veterinarian Ayman Salem's disciplinary saga, the Virginia...
WJLA
DC AG launches investigation into Casa Ruby founder, says she fled country with donations
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced Monday that the District is taking action against Casa Ruby founder, Ruby Corado after they allege Corado fled the country with funds from the nonprofit organization. "Today, my office is taking action to address Casa Ruby’s failures in their critical...
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
WSET
Where your lottery ticket dollars go when you don't win in Va., DC, and Md.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A steady stream of customers poured into the K-1 convenience store in Arlington Friday night with dollar signs on their minds. Customer Mike Patrick said, "I don’t normally play but I got a ticket today because the jackpot is so big.”. Friday's Mega Millions...
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
Prince George’s Health Officer Stepping Down, Following Similar Departures In D.C. And Montgomery County
Prince George’s County is the latest D.C.-area jurisdiction to lose its top health official, after two-plus years of coronavirus restrictions, new variants, and spiking case rates. Dr. Ernest Carter announced he is resigning as the Prince George’s County health officer. He started in the role just months before the...
alxnow.com
Just Listed in Alexandria
Just Listed highlights Alexandria City properties that came on the market within the past week. This feature is sponsored by the Jen Walker Team (Licensed in VA) of McEnearney Associates REALTORS®. Welcome Back!. Jen Walker here with The Jen Walker Team! We are a real estate group based out...
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Picture this for Prince William
If you want to see what western Prince William County might look like in 20 years, drive north on Route 28, just past Dulles International Airport. Take the Waxpool Road (Route 625) flyover exit, which goes over southbound 28 and look around you. As far as the eye can see are monolithic buildings in various shades of gray with huge air-conditioners on top.
WGRZ TV
Families of Flight 3407 head to Washington D.C.
The FAA is honoring all of the families who pushed for more safety measures with a plaque dedication in Washington D.C. We caught up with one family at the airport.
Bay Net
Chesapeake’s Bounty Decides Not To Close North Beach Location
NORTH BEACH, Md. — Despite discussions and rumors circulating across social media platforms, the Chesapeake’s Bounty in North Beach, Maryland, will remain open to the delight of many in the community. The rumors of the popular small grocery store closing its doors on January 1st, 2023, have been...
WJLA
New changes at Fairfax Co. Police Department will make staffing crisis worse, union says
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As violent crime rises in Fairfax County, so do vacancies at the Fairfax County Police Department. In September 2021, FCPD had around 100 police officer vacancies, according to union sources at the time. In February 2022, FCPD was short 160 officers and as of July, FCPD is short nearly 200 officers, according to union sources.
NewsTimes
Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law
A Staunton judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the heads of Virginia’s behavioral health agency and the state’s only public psychiatric hospital for children after the facility failed to admit a nine-year-old girl in foster care going through a mental health crisis. The suit was filed in March by the Giles County Department of Social […] The post Judge dismisses lawsuit over Virginia’s failure to meet its ‘bed of last resort’ law appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
