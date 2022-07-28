Illinois Shakes’ final weeks have arrived — and you don’t want to miss it

www.wglt.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wglt.org
Artist who painted iconic Uptown tree mural 'ecstatic it's still there'
An iconic mural in Uptown Normal received a visit Friday from the artist who created it. No, not the controversial mural near the east side of the Constitution Trail, but the one on the north outside wall of Medici Restaurant west of the trail. Lauran Bryant painted the mural of...
wglt.org
EDC head: Bloomington-Normal needs an industrial park to stay competitive
In recent years, economic development efforts in Bloomington-Normal have focused on workforce development and creating a standard incentive package for prospective new businesses to locate in McLean County. That's about to change. Workforce development came first with partnerships between existing manufacturers and Heartland Community College and other institutions. Patrick Hoban,...
Long-time store closing its doors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a store that’s been around for nearly 30 years, but now, a vintage clothing shop in Champaign is shutting down. Dandelion opened in 1993 and has had several different storefront locations. Right now, it’s on Chestnut St. Sharing a space with Exile on Main, a record store. A few days […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
newschannel20.com
Streets closed for weekend festival in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Those heading into or through downtown Springfield this weekend will need to make some traveling adjustments. Beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, Washington Street between 6th Street to the entrance of the Bank of Springfield Garage will be closed. Seventh Street between Jefferson and Adams will...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, July 29th, 2022
A 48-year-old Springfield, Illinois man has been returned to the Marion County Jail on a felony failure to appear warrant for aggravated domestic battery. Ronnie Smith is being held in lieu of $40,000 bond. 24-year-old Joshua Beck of Cisne posted bond after being arrested by Kinmundy Police for driving on...
wglt.org
Citing a $2.7M reserve, McLean County cuts Extension tax levy
The organization that runs county fairs and provides agriculture education in McLean, Livingston and Woodford counties has agreed to a significant cut in its McLean County tax levy after several county board members complained the organization was holding too much tax money in reserve. During a sometimes contentious meeting of...
How Is This Dying Illinois Mall Still Operating With Almost No Stores?
When was the last time you went to the mall to shop? I've pretty much turned to Amazon and a lot of online stores so I can get it all delivered directly to my doorstep. I feel like shopping malls were a HUGE thing like 10 years ago. So many people would go to the mall for Black Friday deals, new game releases, and to shop at their favorite stores. Food courts used to be insanely packed with shoppers getting their meals in before beginning their shopping sprees again.
RELATED PEOPLE
wglt.org
Normal council OKs funding agreement with IDOT for underpass project
The Normal Town Council Monday night took action on several matters, including authorizing a funding agreement for the Uptown Station underpass project. The council also awarded a bid for a water main replacement project, and approved payment to Carle Health for operation of a mobile health clinic. As part of...
Decatur Police looking for forgery suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of forgery. Photos taken at a convenience store show the suspect is Black, has dark hair and tattoos on his right arm and near his left shoulder. Anyone who has information about the identity or whereabouts […]
newschannel20.com
Victim robbed at gunpoint in County Market parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield Police are searching for the man responsible for robbing someone in the parking lot of a local County Market store. It happened at 10:45 p.m. on July 19 at the store located at 1501 S Dirksen Pkwy. Police say the victim was followed by...
newschannel20.com
Home basement explosion under investigation in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an explosion in the basement of a home on Thursday. It happened just before 10 p.m. at a home in the 400 block of South 19th Street. Firefighters were called to the home after a report of a residential...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1470 WMBD
City installs street signs discouraging panhandling in some medians
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria isn’t necessarily discouraging panhandling, but they are saying be careful about where it’s being done. The city’s public works department has started putting up signs which read “Panhandling or Soliciting is Unsafe in Median.”. “What was found in...
newschannel20.com
Man robbed at gunpoint of $1
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are searching for the people responsible for robbing a man Wednesday afternoon. It happened at approximately 12:36 p.m. in the 1100 Block of North Calhoun Street. A 26-year-old man said he was in the area when two Black teen boys came up and...
WAND TV
Man sentenced to prison for shooting pregnant girlfriend
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man will spend 7 years in prison for shooting his pregnant girlfriend. Court record indicate, in June, Desmond Godbolt, 24, pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend in May 2021. The shooting happened near the area of 4th Street and Springfield Avenue. According to the...
Champaign Police: Man hurt after shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– Champaign Police officials said a man was hurt after an overnight shooting Thursday. In a news release, officials said police were called around 1 a.m. in response to a shooting along West Maple Street. When they got there, they found a 65-year-old man who was shot in the arm. He was taken […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1470 WMBD
Rivian shares details of severance for laid off employees
PEORIA, Ill. — We’re learning more this week about plans for layoffs at a large electric car maker in Illinois. Earlier this week, a spokesperson for Rivian, which operates a large manufacturing facility in Normal, announced the company will reduce its workforce by nearly 6 percent. The spokesperson...
Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers needs help solving armed robbery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Crime Stoppers is asking the public for any information to assist the Springfield Police Department regarding an armed robbery. Officers were dispatched at 10:45 p.m. to the County Market at 1501 S. Dirksen Parkway in Springfield. A man around 25-30 years was driving a black vehicle. He walked up to a car […]
Police make second arrest in Campustown hit-and-run case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Should bars be open to 19 and 20-year-olds? Some already are in Champaign. It’s been an ongoing debate for years that is once again getting attention. “Just because they are able to enter and be present doesn’t mean they are legally allowed to have alcohol,” Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said. People […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to year in prison for PPP fraud
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to a year in prison for theft of government money. According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois, 28-year-old Samuel M. Powell II had admitted to stealing government money through the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that was meant to provide small businesses with funds to pay payroll costs and related expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Comments / 0