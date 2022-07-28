Hidden danger: The hazards of digging deep holes on the beach

A number of homes have been evacuated following a huge fire in the centre of Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire. Around 80 firefighters were tackling the fire, which started at La Perla restaurant in Burlees House shortly after 2am this morning. West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said that 12 people have been evacuated from the surrounding area and that buildings either side of the restaurant have managed to be saved. Devastating for these Hebden Bridge businesses. Burlees House and La Perla restaurant on fire.#HebdenBridge https://t.co/UXzAAs4eD8 pic.twitter.com/v4xf2vGYdG— Sarah Courtney 💙💛⚘Unity & Hope (@hebdensnapper) August 2, 2022The town hall has opened its...

ACCIDENTS ・ 25 MINUTES AGO