F.C. Council OKs Sale of Va. Tech’s 7.41 Acres

By Nicholas F. Benton
Falls Church News-Press
 4 days ago
Falls Church News-Press

2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards

The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
WTOP

DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
alxnow.com

New ‘co-warehousing’ location opening on Eisenhower Avenue

Alexandria has seen a rise in coworking, increased interest in coliving, and now: co-warehousing. Saltbox, a warehouse company that describes itself in a press release as a “small business logistics pioneer”, announced a new co-warehousing location opening on Eisenhower Avenue. Saltbox filed paperwork for the location last year, but a representative of the company said the Alexandria location is starting tours this week and officially opens in August.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Inside Nova

For sale: The D.C. Narrow House

This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
WASHINGTON, DC
royalexaminer.com

Winchester pain doctor reprimanded following patient death

A Winchester physician has been reprimanded following the 2019 death of a patient treated by him for a spinal procedure. A consent order dated May 25, 2022, issued by Virginia Medical Board Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, J.D., M.S., and signed by the physician, Dr. Michael J. Poss, states that he violated the law while performing nerve blocks on an elderly patient with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea who died after complications arose with the doctor’s administration of anesthesia.
northernvirginiamag.com

This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors

If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
LEESBURG, VA
wfmd.com

New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County

It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
ggwash.org

Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.

This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
rockvillenights.com

Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)

Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Three Montgomery County Restaurants Win 2022 RAMMY Awards

Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
luxury-houses.net

Remarkable, Gated 20-Acre Waterfront Estate in Severna Park with French – inspired Design Lists for $15,900,000

The Estate in Severna Park is nestled on the banks of the Severn River, only 10 minutes from historic Annapolis, now available for sale. This home located at 938 Old County Rd, Severna Park, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,737 square feet of living spaces. Call Day Weitzman – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 410-353-0721) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Severna Park.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Tom Handy

Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s Action

Mayor Bowser and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Under Operation Lone Star which was launched in March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has used the national guard and law enforcement officers to detain and transport migrants to the capital of the country, Washington, D.C. Now Mayor Muriel Bowser sent letters to the President Biden administration asking for help.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. health officer resigns

Dr. Ernest L. Carter, the health officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, resigned Friday. Carter has served in the position since December 2019, and was acting health officer for a year before that. He’ll continue to serve until Nov. 1. “I am extremely proud to have had the...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
arlnow.com

The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination

The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Police looking for person who killed mechanic in Takoma Park

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are looking for information that can help them find the person who murdered a mobile mechanic in a parking lot. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department said Nurhusen Hamid was working outside the Advance Auto Parts, located in the 6300 block of New Hampshire […]

