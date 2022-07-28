F.C. Council OKs Sale of Va. Tech’s 7.41 Acres

www.fcnp.com
Falls Church News-Press
2 Local Restaurants Recently Received Honorary RAMMY Awards
The RAMMY Awards celebrate legacy and excellence in the DC region’s food and restaurant industry. The 40th Annual Awards were held last week and two Falls Church area restaurants received Honorary Awards for their long years of service to their community. Anthony’s Restaurant, located at 3000 Annandale Rd, Falls...
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
alxnow.com
New ‘co-warehousing’ location opening on Eisenhower Avenue
Alexandria has seen a rise in coworking, increased interest in coliving, and now: co-warehousing. Saltbox, a warehouse company that describes itself in a press release as a “small business logistics pioneer”, announced a new co-warehousing location opening on Eisenhower Avenue. Saltbox filed paperwork for the location last year, but a representative of the company said the Alexandria location is starting tours this week and officially opens in August.
Inside Nova
For sale: The D.C. Narrow House
This skinny contemporary was built in 1985 by architect J. Darvish for himself and family. "Delight your eyes with angles and curves that cocoon the hallway all the way back towards the light filled framed in glass room," reads the Realtor.com listing. Asking price? $3.5 million.
royalexaminer.com
Winchester pain doctor reprimanded following patient death
A Winchester physician has been reprimanded following the 2019 death of a patient treated by him for a spinal procedure. A consent order dated May 25, 2022, issued by Virginia Medical Board Deputy Executive Director Jennifer Deschenes, J.D., M.S., and signed by the physician, Dr. Michael J. Poss, states that he violated the law while performing nerve blocks on an elderly patient with morbid obesity and severe obstructive sleep apnea who died after complications arose with the doctor’s administration of anesthesia.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Leesburg Haunted House, Once One of the Scariest in the U.S., Is Closing its Doors
If you ask any fan of thrill and horror about the best (and scariest) haunted house in Northern Virginia, Shocktober is sure to be on the list. Unfortunately, the historic home for this beloved occasion, the Carlheim Manor, can no longer hold the event, impelling The Arc of Loudoun, an advocacy organization dedicated to serving people with disabilities that receives much of its fundraising from this annual event, to create a new Shocktober party.
wfmd.com
New Ramp To Open From I-70 Eastbound In Frederick County
It will take traffic to both directions on Rt. 144. Frederick, Md (KM) A new ramp on eastbound Interstate 70 in Frederick County will be opening up very soon. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the ramp from I-70 to both directions of Old National Pike will open on Tuesday, August 2nd at nine a-m. A traffic light at the end of the ramp will be activated.
ggwash.org
Four Black men developed a Montgomery County suburb to provide a better life for some in their community. They received something very different in return.
This article was first published on May 24, 2021. We love learning about our region’s history and wanted to share this piece with you again. In 1906, four African American men attempted to develop an elite suburb for African Americans along Wisconsin Avenue between Chevy Chase and Friendship Heights, Maryland. Despite facing intense hostility from adjacent white landowners, at least 28 people bought lots. However, their vision was ultimately undone using subtler methods, showing how nominally race-blind tools can serve racist ends.
rockvillenights.com
Historic Chinese supermarket building demolished in Rockville (Photos)
Wow, that was fast. The historic building most recently home to Meixin Supermarket is literally just a pile of rubble now at 460 Hungerford Drive in Rockville. While the building did not receive historic designation from the City of Rockville after a contentious review, it was designed by famed and award-winning local architect John "Jack" Sullivan. The site will now become the location of a Chase bank branch with drive-thru.
baltimorepositive.com
1st Maryland Crab Cake Tour: Day 30 Sitting for crab cake with Governor Hogan at The Boatyard in Annapolis
On the 30th and final day of the 2021 Maryland Crab Cake Tour, Nestor invited the leader of The Free State for a traditional meal and a stories crab cake in Eastport just over the bridge in Annapolis at The Boatyard. The Governor covered a lot of political ground in...
mocoshow.com
Three Montgomery County Restaurants Win 2022 RAMMY Awards
Restaurant industry professionals and their fans gathered at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center earlier this week for the 40th Annual RAMMY Awards as Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) announced winners and a range of special distinctions in a number of categories celebrating excellence in long-standing and pandemic-era categories that range from individual professional honors to accolades celebrating culinary concepts and service. Three Montgomery County restaurants were presented with awards.
luxury-houses.net
Remarkable, Gated 20-Acre Waterfront Estate in Severna Park with French – inspired Design Lists for $15,900,000
The Estate in Severna Park is nestled on the banks of the Severn River, only 10 minutes from historic Annapolis, now available for sale. This home located at 938 Old County Rd, Severna Park, Maryland; offering 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 15,737 square feet of living spaces. Call Day Weitzman – Coldwell Banker Realty – (Phone: 410-353-0721) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Severna Park.
Five charming small towns in Maryland that are considered a must-visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from The Crazy Tourist website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on visiting Maryland or if you're looking for nice places to live, you might want to consider the following small towns.
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s Action
Mayor Bowser and Governor AbbottScreenshot from Twitter. Under Operation Lone Star which was launched in March, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has used the national guard and law enforcement officers to detain and transport migrants to the capital of the country, Washington, D.C. Now Mayor Muriel Bowser sent letters to the President Biden administration asking for help.
fox5dc.com
Teenage party at vacant house in Silver Spring disrupts neighbors
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Residents in one Silver Spring neighborhood say their peace and quiet was interrupted last weekend because of a disruptive house party. FOX 5 has learned that the party involved juveniles at an unoccupied home that’s for sale. Montgomery County police said someone took the for...
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. health officer resigns
Dr. Ernest L. Carter, the health officer in Prince George’s County, Maryland, resigned Friday. Carter has served in the position since December 2019, and was acting health officer for a year before that. He’ll continue to serve until Nov. 1. “I am extremely proud to have had the...
arlnow.com
The sick Fairlington fox and the efforts to trap it have become a local source of fascination
The young, mangy Fairlington fox that’s roaming around Fairlington and the efforts to trap it has become an object of fascination on local social networks. The saga started over the past week or so when several community members started spotting a sickly, young fox wandering around streets and in between houses. Appearing on the verge of being hairless, it was clear that the fox had mange — a potentially fatal skin disease that causes loss of fur and is caused by microscope mites.
popville.com
Early Morning Shooting near 14th and U Street, NW, Shooting in LeDroit Park around 5:30pm Sat.
“Shooting investigation. The 3rd District is currently investigating a shooting that occurred at 0345 hours on the 2000 14th Street, NW. No lookout at this time. Anyone with information on this can provide the information as an anonymous. tip by calling 202-727-9099 or by text at 50411″. Ed. Note: One...
State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties
Funn's death comes at a critical time for the state elections board, as it works to certify the results from the primaries and prepares for the general election. The post State Board of Elections member dies, creating multiple uncertainties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Police looking for person who killed mechanic in Takoma Park
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they are looking for information that can help them find the person who murdered a mobile mechanic in a parking lot. Officers with the Takoma Park Police Department said Nurhusen Hamid was working outside the Advance Auto Parts, located in the 6300 block of New Hampshire […]
