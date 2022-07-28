AMBER Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl; authorities say she is safe

www.baynews9.com
Bay News 9
Doorbell camera captures Pasco deputies serving eviction notice at wrong home
A Land O’ Lakes woman says her doorbell camera captured Pasco County deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice at the wrong address. “Whenever somebody rings the doorbell, you actually get a notification,” said Jennifer Michele, who was not home at the time. The doorbell camera recorded the...
Bay News 9
'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Attorney General Ashley Moody has released what her office calls a list of "summer scams" that residents should be aware of. They range from vacation scams to home-improvement scams. “We are near the midway point of the summer season," Moody said. "Vacations are coming to an...
Bay News 9
Florida Politics: School lunches in dust-up, lawsuit over new federal LGBTQ anti-bias requirements
School lunches could be the next battleground for state officials' quarrel with new federal guidelines that add "gender identity" and "sexual orientation" to the list of classes protected from discrimination. Participating in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's national lunch program comes with a new poster announcing that this institution where...
Bay News 9
Space Coast native launching from Texas on Blue Origin's 6th flight
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The sixth Blue Origin launch is taking off Thursday from Texas, and a Space Coast native has a seat on the flight. Last year, Steve Young sold his family business, Young’s Communications, and says being exposed to launches all his life opened up the door for this adventure.
Bay News 9
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
Bay News 9
Program created to honor Jordan Belliveau, Bucs host military members and thousands attend Tampa Bay Comic Convention
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Atmospheric moisture is increasing so our scattered thunderstorm chances will be returning. Expect Monday to start sunny but end with a 30 percent coverage of scattered storms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s inland.
Bay News 9
How African-American churches will be key during election cycle
TAMPA - Historically African-American churches have been the place to engage voters from communities of color. African-American churches can be a place to engage communities of color. Equal Ground is working to get voters registered at local churches. Leaders say that registration is important due to changes in voting laws.
Bay News 9
Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney...
Bay News 9
First-time homebuyers gain confidence from Hometown Heroes loan
TAMPA, Fla. — From teachers to nurses, to first responders and dozens of professions in between, experts say buying a home is getting a little easier, even in the current aggressive real estate market. It has been two months since the Hometown Heroes Housing Program launched across the state...
Bay News 9
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot winning ticket was bought in Illinois, according to megamillions.com. The jackpot was the nation’s third-largest lottery prize. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1...
