Lafayette's Krewe of Rio sambas into summer

Clifton Chenier focus of August session on Cajun, Creole musical legends in Lafayette
Organizers for the Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series, initiated in July to teach about Cajun and Creole music as well as to entertain, have fleshed out their monthly schedule for the remainder of 2022. Barry Ancelet, folkorist and professor emeritus at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and...
Lafayette to pay UL $450,000 over 3 years to operate science museum
Lafayette will pay UL Lafayette $450,000 over three years to operate the former Lafayette Science Museum. On July 14, Lafayette Consolidated and Government and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced the university was taking over operations of the downtown museum. A cooperative endeavor agreement between the two signed in...
Aldi files permit for second Baton Rouge store, see where it will be
Aldi has submitted plans to build a grocery store on O’Neal Lane, its second location in Baton Rouge. The fast-growing chain submitted plans Friday to East Baton Rouge Parish officials for a 20,664-square-foot store at 2345 O’Neal Lane. In March, it filed plans to build a similar sized store near the intersection of Siegen Lane and North Rieger Road, in front of Total Wine.
Smiley: 'Kyoo!' needs a good head slap
Last week, Warren Perrin, of Lafayette, told me about Lauren Vidrine's paper published in the linguistics journal “American Speech.”. The 2019 LSU graduate had written about the Cajun exclamation "kyoo," which she had heard growing up in Eunice. As James Wilkins writes in his excellent Sunday Advocate article on...
Zachary building official speaks to Prime Timers July meeting
Scott Masterson, Zachary building official, was the guest speaker at the monthly Prime Timers meeting July 14 at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Zachary. The Prime Timers meet at the center on the second Thursday of each month for food, fellowship and fun. The meeting was opened by Helen Creed, who led the group in singing patriotic songs.
Us vs. Nature: What it takes to stop the Mississippi River from changing course
Baton Rouge and New Orleans exist because of the Mississippi River, and huge swaths of the region's and nation's economy have always depended upon it. But the big river didn't always flow where it does now. And, if it wasn't for a 60-year-old collection of dams, gates, floodways and channels...
Acadiana Briefs for July 31. 2022
Kroger-anchored shopping center in Lake Charles sold. A Lake Charles shopping center anchored by a Kroger Marketplace store has been sold for an undisclosed price. New Orleans-based Block Investors bought the 24,316-square-foot Lake Charles Marketplace spread out over just under 3 acres at the corner of Country Club and Nelson roads, company officials announced. KSTX Nelson Shopping Center LLC was the seller.
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
Mark Ballard: Stray dogs and cats overwhelm Louisiana's anemic effort to deal with them
Not quite the process and wording of Robert’s Rules of Order, which govern how official meetings are conducted. But the group of everyday folks, who for the past two decades have advised the Legislature and the governor on pet overpopulation, aren’t familiar with the strictures of proper protocols for an official government body.
Witnesses to Downtown Lafayette second degree battery sought
Heart of Louisiana: Catching freshwater shrimp in the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is a different type of shrimp that’s caught in the Mississippi River below Baton Rouge. Trapping these freshwater shrimp is a family tradition that goes back generations. Jay Folse and his brother Ross, put the finishing touches on a shrimp box, a design...
Louisiana widow feels funeral home disrespected husband’s body
Floyd Davenport Jr.'s body was found in the Atchafalaya Basin in January nearly three weeks after he drowned
Southern University Human Jukebox announces new drum major
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — New beginnings for the Southern University Human Jukebox as they announce the new drum major for the 2022-2023 season. The Human Jukebox made a post to its Twitter account naming their new drum major as junior psychology major from New Iberia NaToj Johnson.
Lafayette couple engraves guns for Rugged Ironworx
Larry and Andrea Mosher work together full-time creating and engraving hand-made items to sell in their store in Lafayette.
Commission changes venue to August meeting; fall shrimp, gators top agenda
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission is changing its usual venue for this week’s monthly meeting, but the August issues appear to remain the same. The LWFC is meeting Thursday at the Double Tree Hotel on Canal Street in New Orleans — not in Baton Rouge — and the main topic will be opening dates for the fall inshore shrimp season across our state’s coast.
Australian country star returns to Louisiana: Arnaudville in September
Australian country star, Catherine Britt, will make her way to Arnaudville, La. in September.
Smiley: Following dress code religiously
Here is another story about nuns and restaurants, from Kathleen Schrenk, of New Orleans:. "In 2008, my husband and I bought a condo in the French Quarter and began to frequent the restaurants there. "We were making reservations for Saturday dinner, and I really wanted crab cakes from a restaurant...
Ville Platte Mayor inaugurated as first black female President of the LMA
Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine has been inaugurated as the first ever female African American president of the Louisiana Municipal Association.
The most common tree in East Baton Rouge? One type stands out among 63,000 counted so far
For most of the past decade, crews from Baton Rouge Green have canvassed city streets and parish roads and, one-by-one, counted trees. It turns out the common crape myrtle is pretty common after all. While the nonprofit group was formed 35 years ago to be a steward of the city-parish's...
New Carencro Construction To Bring Smoothie King, Expanded Fontenot Family Dentistry
A new two-tenant center is coming soon next to Waffle House in Carencro on Hector Connoly at the roundabout. The new center will feature a new Smoothie King, and the new, larger space for Fontenot Family Dentistry, currently located across Hector Connoly next to Super 1 Foods. “Our current space...
