Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets. Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
WVNews
Tax-Free Holiday will be August 5-8
A weekend that many parents anticipate is fast approaching. The West Virginia Tax Free weekend begins at 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8.
WVNews
$400M settlement announced in lawsuit involving opioid manufacturers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — A $400 million settlement between three opioid distribution companies and a coalition of West Virginia counties and municipalities was announced Monday in Charleston. The settlement funds will be distributed over a dozen years.
WVNews
West Virginia cities, counties to share $400 million opioid settlement
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 100 West Virginia cities and counties are set to share a $400 million settlement from pharmaceutical drug distributors AmerisourceBergen Drug Co., Cardinal Health Inc. and McKesson Corp., according to information from state Attorney Patrick Morrisey. The settlement, the result of a lawsuit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVa cities, counties reach $400M settlement with drug firms
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia cities and counties reached a $400 million tentative settlement with three major U.S. drug distributors, lawyers announced Monday. In a lawsuit in state court, the cities and counties accused the distributors of fueling the opioid epidemic. The companies are AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.
WVNews
Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
WVNews
West Virginia gas prices falling; 5 counties now under $4 per gallon
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Average gas prices in West Virginia are starting to come down, according to information from AAA. The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the state was $4.31 as of Monday morning, just above the national average of $4.21.
WVNews
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the western U.S., officials said. Hot and gusty weather and lightning storms threatened to boost the danger that the fires will keep growing,
Comments / 0