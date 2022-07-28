CDT SOBO 18-28 July

thetrek.co
CBS Sacramento
Owner of Odd Cookie in downtown Sacramento blames city for closure
SACRAMENTO – Another downtown Sacramento small business is closing up shop. This time, the owner of Odd Cookie said the city bureaucracy has left her feeling burned.The city said it's tried to help, not hurt.Odd Cookie is located along 9th street where there are already a lot of boarded-up businesses. Now this one is closing, too.Owner Anna Rodriguez said it was her dream to own this business, which has crumbled apart. The cookies were her recipe for success."We've definitely been bullied to the point of closure," she said.Rodriguez blames Sacramento city bureaucracy for making her dream business a bust. Her...
Progress made in fight against California fire that killed 2
When ash began to fall and his throat was burning from the smoke, Franklin Thom decided it was time to leave the city where he grew up on the edge of the national forest in California.On Monday, he was staying at a shelter with just his medicine, some clothes, his shower shoes, his daughter and the word that unlike some others, he had escaped California's largest fire of the year with his home still standing. “Keep your prayers out for us," said Thom, 55.At least two people have died and more than 100 homes, sheds and other buildings have...
