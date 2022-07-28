Movies In The Park postpones ‘Luca’ until next month

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Movies In The Park announced Wednesday that its upcoming showing of “Luca” has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The showing, originally scheduled for Thursday, July 28, at 8:30 p.m., will instead be held on Thursday, Aug. 4. The gates open at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with the threat of passing showers and thunderstorms, potentially around the time of the showing.

Organizers said in a social media post that the forecast is too uncertain for everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

