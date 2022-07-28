Kyler Murray, Trey Lance top Broussard's Under Duress list | FIRST THINGS FIRST

After an offseason of contract talks and disputes, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract but the team included an 'independent study' clause that said he was required to study game material for four hours per week on his own time or default the deal. The clause received backlash and Murray said that it was 'laughable' people did not think he prepares for games. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon called this quote: 'very embarrassing for Kyler and the Cardinals.' Emmanuel Acho explains why Kyler looks worse despite Arizona removing the independent study clause.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO