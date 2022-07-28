Kyler Murray, Trey Lance top Broussard's Under Duress list | FIRST THINGS FIRST

www.foxsports.com
Jacoby Brissett to take QB lead for Browns in Deshaun Watson's absence
A little over a month after Deshaun Watson's disciplinary hearing on whether the quarterback violated the NFL's personal conduct policy, independent arbiter Sue L. Robinson handed down her judgment regarding Watson and the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Early Monday, Robinson's ruling was to suspend Watson for six games. That...
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years | No. 2
In today’s episode, Nick reveals his second greatest player of the last 50 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Still the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career whose dominance, consistency, and longevity was unmatched in NBA history.
Deshaun Watson suspended for 6-games in controversial ruling | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Chris Broussard after reports surface that a decision has been made in the case of Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson. Watson will be suspended for 6-games, losing less than 1% of his salary in the process. This controversial ruling is making waves across the NFL, and Nick, Greg & Broussard decide whether or not they believe this 6-game suspension will stand as it, or if more will be added as time passes.
Cowboys Mount Rushmore: Skip Bayless reveals his picks
The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl in over a quarter-century, but the franchise has produced 20 Hall of Famers, including six during the Jerry Jones era. On Friday, Skip Bayless, a lifetime Cowboys fan, revealed who is on his Mount Rushmore of all-time Cowboys players and why they've separated themselves from the rest of the Dallas greats.
C.J. Stroud: Ohio State football could beat basketball team
After schooling Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in a few friendly games of H-O-R-S-E, C.J. Stroud was feeling good about himself. He dubbed himself the "best shooter" on the Buckeyes' football team, and then went on to claim that a group of his gridiron gang could best his neighboring basketball buddies in a pickup game.
NFL Fans Weren't Happy With Tom Brady, Gisele News
NFL fans got a sense of how the other half lives earlier this month. Tom Brady opened up about the most difficult part of raising his children with his longtime supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. The answer: their generational wealth. Brady, who's made hundreds of millions of dollars playing football, and...
Bills' Josh Allen, Jordan Phillips get into training camp scuffle
Things got heated between Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips at training camp on Saturday, as the two teammates collided just as practice was winding down for the day. The play call appeared to be a designed QB run up the middle for a touchdown, and...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
Young Bucs centers competing to replace injured Jensen
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — With center Ryan Jensen expected to miss “significant time” with a knee injury, second-year pro Robert Hainsey is hoping to make the most of an opportunity to earn a starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The second-year pro spent his rookie season...
Emmanuel Acho honors NBA legend Bill Russell | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho honors the life of NBA legend Bill Russell for his off the court social justice initiatives. The Boston Celtics' legend died at age 88.
Cardinals remove Kyler Murray's 'independent study' clause | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
After an offseason of contract talks and disputes, the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract but the team included an 'independent study' clause that said he was required to study game material for four hours per week on his own time or default the deal. The clause received backlash and Murray said that it was 'laughable' people did not think he prepares for games. Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon called this quote: 'very embarrassing for Kyler and the Cardinals.' Emmanuel Acho explains why Kyler looks worse despite Arizona removing the independent study clause.
Will LeBron James close out his career in Cleveland?
Perhaps the greatest moment in Cleveland sports history was LeBron James' unforgettable "Cleveland, this is for you!" shoutout following the Cavaliers' historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals. LBJ has since departed The Land and added to his ring registry with the Lakers, but the memory...
Chiefs LT Brown reports to camp, set to sign franchise tag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday, the same day pads went on for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes his blindside protector with plenty of time before their preseason opener. Brown and the Chiefs had been working...
Falcons defensive guru Pees determined to raise expectations
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — One season of bottom-rung defense was too much for Dean Pees. Pees, the Atlanta Falcons' veteran defensive coordinator, is making sure his players know he won't stand for another season like 2021, when Atlanta finished 7-10. Only two NFL teams allowed more points than the Falcons. No team had fewer sacks.
Patrick Mahomes' most impressive passes over the years
Patrick Mahomes is up to his old tricks. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, who has been known to toss a number of unique throws during his five-year NFL career, was seen working on his behind-the-back pass at training camp this week. In five seasons, Mahomes has completed 66.1% of his...
With James Washington sidelined, where do Cowboys go at WR?
OXNARD, Calif. — It took a matter of hours for the unthinkable to become reality. And if we're being brutally honest, the Dallas Cowboys themselves seem to be the only people who considered this an unthinkable idea. Monday marked the team's first day in pads at this training camp....
Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed on a three-year extension that has a value of over $73 million with $58 million of it guaranteed. It means that San Francisco will hold on to what is arguably their most productive offensive player as they transition to having Trey Lance at quarterback. On a scale of 1-10, Skip Bayless reveals why he believes the 49ers are a threat to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West despite Lance's inexperience.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Roger Goodell still has final say
Monday's decision on Deshaun Watson – the Cleveland Browns quarterback received a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy – left a lot to unpack. But as football tries to make sense of what comes next after the ruling by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson...
Why Steelers' George Pickens could be NFL's best rookie WR
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie second-round receiver George Pickens is already turning heads at training camp and making a name for himself ahead of his first NFL season. Pickens — the No. 52 overall pick in this year's draft — has been up to his old college tricks in camp, making his fair share of jaw-dropping plays, including several circus catches during routine drills that have made their rounds on social media.
