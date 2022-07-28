Celebrate foundation of dairy -- Wisconsin's producers

www.kmaland.com
Visit Wisconsin's Farmers Markets!
Visit bit.ly/WImarkets for an interactive map of farmers markets. Nationally the number of farmers markets is growing, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The most recent estimate in 2017 suggested there were 308 farmers markets in Wisconsin alone – and that was prior to COVID. The pandemic increased interest in farmers markets among consumers and farmers alike.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, August 1st, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) – Brace yourselves for extremely hot temperatures in Iowa this week. Meteorologist Alex Krull at the National Weather Service says the switch from July to August will bring us some excessively hot days, with highs in the low 90’s today (Monday) then hitting the mid and upper 90’s tomorrow (Tuesday). By Wednesday the highs could top out at 100 degrees. As for heat indices, it’ll feel like it’s above 100 degrees tomorrow and between 105 and 107 degrees by Wednesday. Krull says the pattern of above-normal temperatures will continue perhaps for another ten days.
Nebraska’s Onramp for Good-Paying EV Tech and Clean-Energy Jobs
(KMAland) -- Central Community College of Nebraska is putting students of all ages on a path to good-paying jobs in the state's growing clean-energy sector. Taylor Schneider is the energy technology instructor at the school's Hastings campus. He said students receive valuable hands on experience in the latest solar, wind and battery-storage technologies.
