A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.

