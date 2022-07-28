www.southernminnesotanews.com
KAAL-TV
Austin woman pleads guilty to controlled substance crime
(ABC 6 News) - Elizabeth Marcoot of Austin pleaded guilty Monday to one county of 5th-degree controlled substance possession. In exchange, she will receive a stay of execution with no additional jail time. Marcoot, 54, was arrested in September of 2020 after a narcotics search at the County Side Inn...
Southern Minnesota News
Wanted man arrested in rural Amboy
Jacob "Jake" Friedrichs, Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office. A man wanted on warrants in Blue Earth County was arrested in rural Amboy early Sunday morning. Jacob Friedrichs, 40, was taken into custody at around midnight, according to a press release from Blue Earth County Sheriff Cpt Paul Barta. According to...
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Apple River stabbings: 4 surviving victims are in stable condition, charges expected Monday
SOMERSET, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin have released more details in the fatal stabbing incident at a popular tubing area on the Apple River, including the conditions of the surviving victims.According to the St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the dispatch office received reports of a stabbing on the Apple River upstream from Sunrise Bridge in Somerset at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday. When deputies arrived, they found five people with stab wounds to their mid-sections."Deputies, as well as citizens, began providing medical care to the victims," the sheriff's office said Sunday.The suspect -- a 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota -- fled...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota teenager stabbed to death while tubing down river
SOMERSET, Wis. (AP) — A Minnesota teenager died and four other people were seriously hurt after being stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river, authorities said. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson the victims and suspect, a 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minnesota man, were all on the Apple River when the attack happened Saturday afternoon.
Southern Minnesota News
Le Center man who impregnated 12-year-old sentenced to prison
Marcus Allen Owens Jr, Minnesota Department of Corrections. A Le Center man who impregnated a 12-year-old girl will spend about six years in prison. Marcus Allen Owens, Jr. was sentenced in Le Sueur County Court last week. He pleaded guilty to one count of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct. District...
redlakenationnews.com
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
Southern Minnesota News
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a the Apple River. Investigators allege that Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, Minnesota,...
Southern Minnesota News
Blue Earth County Fair hit by vandals & thieves
It was a tough weekend for fair organizers at the Blue Earth County Fair. Early Saturday morning, a volunteer was seriously injured in a crash while testing a race track for a grandstand event. Then early Sunday morning, vandals and thieves struck the fairgrounds, damaging signage, and equipment. Fair organizer...
kscj.com
BOND SET AT $3 MILLION FOR SOUTH SIOUX SUSPECT
BOND HAS BEEN SET AT THREE MILLION DOLLARS FOR A SOUTH SIOUX CITY MAN CHARGED IN A STANDOFF AT THE AUTUMN PARK APARTMENTS IN THAT CITY THE EVENING OF JULY 21ST. 61-YEAR-OLD RICHARD GERMEK IS CHARGED WITH SEVEN COUNTS INCLUDING USE OF A FIREARM TO COMMIT A FELONY, UNLAWFUL DISCHARGE OF A FIREARM AND TERRORISTIC THREATS.
Southern Minnesota News
Fire does $200,000 in damages to Mankato home
A fire that did an estimated $200,000 in damage to a Mankato home Sunday afternoon is under investigation. Mankato Public Safety responded to 2721 East Main St shortly after 3:30 p.m., where crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and back of the structure. Firefighters extinguished the fire and there were no injuries.
Here Are The Most Crime Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
ktoe.com
Owatonna Man Injured in Crash Near Mankato
A 73-year-old Owatonna man is injured in a crash near Mankato. According to the State Patrol, Dale Kupyer was turning northbound onto Highway 169 from eastbound Highway 68 near South Bend Township, which is just outside of Mankato. Another vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Madison Hullet from Mankato, was traveling southbound on Highway 169. The vehicles collided at the intersection. The Patrol says Kupyer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was wearing a seatbelt. Hullet had no reported injuries. Her passenger, 21-year-old James Gilbert from Orlando, Florida, had non-life threatening injuries. They also were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved.
Southern Minnesota News
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
740thefan.com
Victim paralyzed after drive-by shooting, two men arrested
JANESVILLE, Minn. – Two men are charged with attempted murder for a drive-by shooting in downtown Janesville in southern Minnesota that left a man paralyzed. Investigators say a car pulled up to the victim’s vehicle Tuesday afternoon and the passenger fired 29 shots. The victim’s car rolled into the post office.
Iowa man sentenced for selling drugs online
A man who operated a farm supply company was sentenced for illegally distributing prescription drugs online.
KEYC
Fire marshal investigating cause of Mankato house fire
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of a house fire in Mankato Saturday. Mankato Public Safety responded to the fire at 2721 E. Main Street just before 3:40 p.m. Saturday (July 30). According to a release form the city , upon arrival crews found...
myklgr.com
Attempted Murder Charges: Janesville Shooting Leaves Victim A Permanent Paraplegic
Attempted murder charges have been filed in the Janesville shooting that left the victim a permanent paraplegic. William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, of Waseca, and Devonte Bernard Phillips, 26, address unknown, are each charged with attempted 1st-degree murder with intent, 1st-degree assault, and dangerous weapons – drive-by shooting. A...
siouxlandnews.com
Worker rescued from Riverside cell tower
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Rescue crews from Sioux City Fire Rescue were put to the test Monday evening in Riverside. A man working on the cell tower in the park became trapped near the top of the spire, leading to a call for emergency assistance around 5 o'clock. The...
Southern Minnesota News
2 injured in crash at Highway 169 & Highway 68 intersection
Two people were injured in a crash at the Highway 169 intersection with Highway 68 on Saturday afternoon. The state patrol says a car was southbound on Highway 169 and a pickup truck was turning northbound onto 169 from eastbound Highway 68 when the vehicles collided. The pickup driver, 73-year-old...
