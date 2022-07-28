The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

www.ourdavie.com
Wynonna and Ashley Judd left out of mom Naomi’s will
Naomi Judd left her only two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, out of her last will and testament, Page Six can confirm. The late country singer – who died by suicide on April 30 – instead appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate, according to court documents. Naomi requested in the will that the musician, 76, have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate. She also stated, per the documents, that Strickland would be...
John Fogerty review, Los Angeles: Proof Creedence Clearwater Revival have as many hits as The Beatles
It’s hard to overstate the esteem in which California’s own Southern rock giants Creedence Clearwater Revival are held by a new generation of musicians. “I read something on Twitter not long ago about how The Beatles didn’t really even compare to Creedence Clearwater Revival and, you know, in a way they really don’t,” 32-year-old Kentucky songwriter Ian Noe recently told The Independent. “The Beatles didn’t have an ‘Up Around The Bend’. They didn’t have a ‘Bad Moon Rising’. It’s a whole different kind of thing, and they did that, most of the time, in less than three minutes.”It’s a big...
