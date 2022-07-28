The Literary Corner: Renegade Writer’s Guild

Naomi Judd left her only two daughters, Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd, out of her last will and testament, Page Six can confirm. The late country singer – who died by suicide on April 30 – instead appointed her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as the executor of her estate, according to court documents. Naomi requested in the will that the musician, 76, have “full authority and discretion” over any property that is an asset to her estate “without the approval of any court” or permission from any beneficiary of the estate. She also stated, per the documents, that Strickland would be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 HOURS AGO