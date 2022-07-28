Man Dead, Firefighter Injured in Lakewood YMCA Fire

mynewsla.com
Previously Burned Downtown Building Catches Fire Again
Firefighters waged a defensive battle Sunday evening against flames showing through the roof of a previously burned single-story commercial building downtown. The fire was reported at 10:31 p.m. at 1501 E. 17th St., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart. More than 70 firefighters put out the bulk...
Residential Fire Near Corona Seriously Injures a Person
A person was airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries Sunday after a fire broke out in a residential building near Corona. The fire was reported at 11:26 a.m. in the 20000 block of State Street in the unincorporated community of El Cerrito, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
Person Killed in Traffic Crash in Menifee Area of Riverside County
A person was killed Monday in a traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another person was taken to a...
One Dead After Sunday Morning Collision In La Quinta
One person died in the hospital following a two-vehicle collision in La Quinta, authorities said Monday. Deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. Sunday to a report of a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision Involving SUV in Montebello
A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving an SUV in Montebello, authorities said Monday. Officers were sent to Bluff Road and Given Place about 7 p.m. Sunday, said Michael Chee of the city of Montebello. “Upon the officers’ arrival, they observed a motorcycle that had collided with an SUV,”...
Barefoot Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 215 Freeway in Riverside
A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.
Search Underway for Car Driver Who Collided with Metro Bus, Injuring Bus Driver & Two Passengers
Police searched Monday for the driver of a car that collided with a Metro bus, injuring the driver and two passengers. The crash occurred at 1:16 a.m. on Pacific Boulevard at Clarendon Avenue in Huntington Park, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The bus driver was trapped in...
Fire Damages Room at Elementary School in South Los Angeles
Fire damaged one room Sunday at an elementary school in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The 28 firefighters dispatched at 11:35 a.m. to 49th Street Elementary School at 750 E. 49th St. had the blaze out within 25 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The fire...
Motorcyclist Killed in Lancaster Hit-and-Run Crash
A man on a motorcycle was killed early Monday morning when he was struck by a white SUV that left the scene. The crash was reported at 12:51 a.m. on Sierra Highway north of Avenue I, said Lt. M. Prottung of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Martin Contreras, 59, of...
Man Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash on 60 Freeway Identified
A man killed in a three-vehicle collision on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Jurupa Valley was identified Monday as a 56-year-old Moreno Valley resident. Santos Alvarez was fatally injured about 4:20 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 60, just west of Valley Way, according to the California Highway Patrol. Sgt. Scott...
One Killed, Three Injured in Shooting in Paramount
Four men were shot, one fatally, in Paramount Monday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 11:10 a.m. to the 13800 block of Paramount Boulevard, near the Century (105) Freeway, on reports of the shooting and found the victims down at the scene, according to the department’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez.
Man, 59, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen In Palmdale
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 59-year-old man who was last seen in Palmdale. Carlos Palacios was last seen about 10 a.m. on July 24 in the 3800 block of Lemsford Avenue, near William J. McAdam Park, according to Deputy Michael Chen of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Officers Rescue Woman From Burning Vehicle in Bell Gardens
Officers rescued an unconscious 28-year-old woman who was trapped inside a vehicle that caught fire after it struck a traffic signal control cabinet on a sidewalk in Bell Gardens, authorities said Sunday. Officers were patrolling in the 6000 block of Gage Avenue at about 4:55 a.m. Saturday when they came...
Person Seriously Injured After Vehicle Crashes Into Power Pole in Menifee
One person was seriously injured and another suffered minor injuries when a vehicle crashed into a power pole Sunday morning in Menifee, authorities said. The crash occurred at 6:51 a.m. in the area of Scott Road and Bellamy Lane, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. There was no other information...
DUI Offender Accused Of Causing Fatal Winchester Wreck Arraigned
A 23-year-old probationer accused of driving drunk and causing a head-on wreck in Winchester that killed a woman and seriously injured a man pleaded not guilty Monday to second-degree murder and other charges. Willie Eddie Salazar of Wildomar was at the wheel of a Honda Civic that allegedly slammed into...
CHP: Blowout On Big Rig Triggers Deadly Rollover In Menifee
A blowout on a big rig traveling on Interstate 215 in Menifee Monday caused a smaller vehicle to swerve out of control and overturn on the freeway, killing an occupant. The fatal crash occurred at 5:55 a.m. on southbound I-215, just north of McCall Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Body Found Near Corona Roadway, But Circumstances of Death Unknown
A man was found dead on a Corona roadside, but the circumstances were unclear, authorities said Monday. The body was located about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Rincon Street, near Corydon Street, according to the Corona Police Department. The agency said that patrol officers were called to...
Woman Reported Missing in Palmdale Found
A 28-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, who went missing in Palmdale, has been found, authorities said Monday. Esmeralda Torres had last contacted her family at 1:45 a.m. Sunday, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported...
Off Road Vehicle Crash In Anza Leaves Four Injured
An off-road vehicle crash Sunday evening left four people inured in Anza. The crash at 65100 Highway 74 East was reported at 8:43 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Four people suffered moderate injuries, the department reported. They were being transported to a hospital for treatment. Details about...
Man Accused of DUI in Fatal Palm Springs Crash
A 57-year-old man with a prior DUI conviction was accused of causing a crash in Palm Springs while intoxicated that left one person dead, police said Sunday. The collision occurred at 9:07 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Investigators said a vehicle, driven by Kevin Atteberry of...
