Man Dead, Firefighter Injured in Lakewood YMCA Fire

A man who was walking barefoot on the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside was struck and killed Monday morning. A witness told the California Highway Patrol at 2:28 a.m. that a man wearing shorts and no shoes was walking the same direction as traffic in the slow lane of the southbound Escondido Freeway just north of Blaine Street.

RIVERSIDE, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO