Draymond Green is eyeing a max extension from Golden State | FIRST THINGS FIRST

LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension this Thursday with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers should not be ruled out as a possibility of where LeBron ends his career. The NBA insider said the Cavs are setup perfectly next offseason with cap space to make a move for LeBron if he decides to not sign an extension with the Lakers. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict whether they see LeBron leaving L.A. for his third stint in Cleveland or not.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO