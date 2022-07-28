Draymond Green is eyeing a max extension from Golden State | FIRST THINGS FIRST

www.foxsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Sports
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar | Nick Wright's Top 50 NBA Players of the Last 50 Years | No. 2
In today’s episode, Nick reveals his second greatest player of the last 50 years, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Still the NBA's all-time leading scorer, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had a career whose dominance, consistency, and longevity was unmatched in NBA history.
FOX Sports
Can Celtics trade for Kevin Durant without sacrificing identity?
Marcus Smart has become as integral to the Boston Celtics' identity as their mascot, Lucky the Leprechaun. So — if including Smart is the linchpin to procuring 12-time All-Star Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets, should the Celtics do it?. To be clear, Smart is ingrained in the shamrock...
FOX Sports
Deshaun Watson suspended for 6-games in controversial ruling | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Greg Jennings joins Nick Wright and Chris Broussard after reports surface that a decision has been made in the case of Cleveland Browns' QB Deshaun Watson. Watson will be suspended for 6-games, losing less than 1% of his salary in the process. This controversial ruling is making waves across the NFL, and Nick, Greg & Broussard decide whether or not they believe this 6-game suspension will stand as it, or if more will be added as time passes.
FOX Sports
Remembering Bill Russell, legendary on & off the court | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright looks back at the accomplishments of Bill Russell, who's impact both on and off the court were massive and influential to the way the NBA is played today. The Boston Celtics legend transformed basketball, from having a 55-game winning streak, winning gold medals representing the U.S. in the Olympics, collecting an obscene amount of NBA titles, and being awarded 5 MVP awards. Watch as Nick memorializes the great Bill Russell, who has died at 88 years old.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Emmanuel Acho honors NBA legend Bill Russell | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF
Emmanuel Acho honors the life of NBA legend Bill Russell for his off the court social justice initiatives. The Boston Celtics' legend died at age 88.
FOX Sports
Will LeBron James close out his career in Cleveland?
Perhaps the greatest moment in Cleveland sports history was LeBron James' unforgettable "Cleveland, this is for you!" shoutout following the Cavaliers' historic comeback from a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals. LBJ has since departed The Land and added to his ring registry with the Lakers, but the memory...
FOX Sports
Bill Russell was, and still is, an unstoppable force
Black players weren't expected to become basketball superstars, back in the America of the 1950s and 60s, when intolerance was uniform, inherent and everywhere. That didn't stop Bill Russell. On his way to an extraordinary tally of 11 NBA titles, Russell, whose death at the age of 88 was announced...
FOX Sports
Chiefs LT Brown reports to camp, set to sign franchise tag
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Pro Bowl left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. reported to training camp Monday, the same day pads went on for the Kansas City Chiefs, giving Patrick Mahomes his blindside protector with plenty of time before their preseason opener. Brown and the Chiefs had been working...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Can 49ers dethrone Rams in NFC West after Deebo Samuel's extension? | UNDISPUTED
Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed on a three-year extension that has a value of over $73 million with $58 million of it guaranteed. It means that San Francisco will hold on to what is arguably their most productive offensive player as they transition to having Trey Lance at quarterback. On a scale of 1-10, Skip Bayless reveals why he believes the 49ers are a threat to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC West despite Lance's inexperience.
FOX Sports
Will LeBron leave Lakers for third stint with Cavs? | UNDISPUTED
LeBron James is eligible to sign an extension this Thursday with the Los Angeles Lakers. However, according to Brian Windhorst, the Cleveland Cavaliers should not be ruled out as a possibility of where LeBron ends his career. The NBA insider said the Cavs are setup perfectly next offseason with cap space to make a move for LeBron if he decides to not sign an extension with the Lakers. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict whether they see LeBron leaving L.A. for his third stint in Cleveland or not.
FOX Sports
Bill Russell: Skip, Broussard remember NBA, national icon
Former Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell died Sunday, and FOX Sports' Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Skip Bayless paid their respects to the Hall of Famer. Broussard marveled at Russell's championship pedigree. "He's the greatest winner in American sports history, period," Broussard said. "There's not even a discussion. This is...
FOX Sports
Bill Russell's basketball career: By the numbers
There was no greater winner in not only the history of the NBA, but in all North American professional team sports than the legendary Bill Russell, who died Sunday at the age of 88. Recognized as one of the all-time greats, the longtime Boston Celtics center won 11 NBA titles,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Guardian Caps debut at NFL training camps around the league
The NFL's newly mandated Guardian Caps have certainly made a fashion statement — and raised a lot of questions — as training camps get underway across the country. The Guardian Cap is a soft, oversized outer layer of padding meant to be worn around the outside of a player's normal helmet, like a shell.
NFL・
Comments / 0