Walnut Hill, FL

Amber alert issued for missing child from Walnut Hill, Fla.

By Andrew Garner
Atmore Advance
 4 days ago
www.atmoreadvance.com

WEAR

Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Teenager injured in fight at Mobile trampoline park

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 15-year-old was taken to the hospital after he got into a fight with a 13-year-old at Get Air Trampoline Park, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. According to officers, the two teenagers had previously arranged to meet at Get Air to settle a disagreement. The 15-year-old then hit […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot in Bay Minette, 1 charged

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bay Minette Police arrested one person after a woman was shot Saturday, July 30 on South Street.  Genisis Banks turned himself into police after they identified him as a suspect in the shooting. Witnesses told police Banks was the shooter. Investigators believe that Banks shot the woman after the two […]
BAY MINETTE, AL
City
Walnut Hill, FL
State
Texas State
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Escambia County, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
niceville.com

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
NICEVILLE, FL
KTAL

Woman paralyzed after jumping off boat at Florida island

OKALOOSA ISLAND, Fla. (WKRG) — A woman was pulled from waters off Okaloosa Island Sunday after she jumped off a boat into shallow water and was paralyzed, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. OCSO said the woman jumped feet first off a pontoon boat near the sea...
OKALOOSA ISLAND, FL
WPMI

Teen requires surgery after altercation inside Mobile business

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mobile police are investigating after a teenager says a group of kids beat him in the bathroom of Get Air on Schillinger Road. The injuries were so severe he had to have surgery. Video we have seen but are not airing shows his arm being...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Shooting reported near Tillmans Corner restaurant early Monday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police are investigating after the report of a shooting early this morning. Officers heard the shots from their own precinct in Tillmans Corner AT 12:45 AM. Mobile Police put out the call for shots fired in the shopping center in Tillmans Corner which is the same area where Precinct 2 […]
Person
Amber Alert
WKRG News 5

Man shot in Mobile Sunday dead

UPDATE: 9:44 PM: Mobile police have released new details about the man killed on Parkway Drive Sunday morning. Police say officers responded to the area near Dog River around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the 21-year-old in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Man arrested in July 31 fire in Foley

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – On Sunday, July 31 at approximately 7:21 a.m., Foley police and Fire Department responded to the 400 block of Cedar Court in reference to a structure fire. The fire was quickly contained by The Foley Fire Department. During the initial investigation, it was...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence in Tillman’s Corner

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It has been a busy morning for Mobile Police. There has been a heavy police presence along the 5400 block of U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area. Our crew on the scene tells us there was a large crowd of folks gathered outside a local bar and grill in this area.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
PENSACOLA, FL
#Fla#Fbi#Atlanta#Violent Crime#Ecso#Arthur Brown Road#Manriquez Ortis
Atmore Advance

Atmore woman arrested on grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla.

An Atmore woman was arrested on a grand theft warrant out of Escambia County, Fla., according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tiffany Dale, 37, of Atmore, was placed under arrested on a warrant for grand theft. She was wanted by the ECSO’s office out of Florida.
WALA-TV FOX10

Man shot dead on Parkway Drive in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said a man was gunned down Sunday morning on Parkway Drive. Officers were called to the scene around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim in a vehicle dead from a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made. Investigators have not released...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

12-year-old leads Mobile police on chase in stolen car, arrested

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A 12-year-old boy was taken to Strickland Youth Center after he led officers with the Mobile Police Department on a car chase, according to officials. On Friday, Mobile police officers attempted to pull a car over that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop for […]
MOBILE, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WKRG News 5

Missing & endangered woman: Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” woman who was last seen early Wednesday morning, according to a Facebook post. Ann Boden Smith, 23, was last seen at around 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue Wednesday, July 27. According to the post, she […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

19-year-old jailed for triple-shooting in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man wanted in connection to a triple-shooting in Escambia County is now in jail. 19-year-old Traekese Calhoun was arrested Thursday morning. He's charged with three counts of attempted homicide. Deputies say he was involved in a shooting in May on the 30-block of Besma Drive.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL

