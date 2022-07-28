Jurgen Klopp Confirms Both Alisson and Jota Will Miss Community Shield Game

Liverpool's pre-season is coming to an end this weekend, after their final test against Strasbourg on Sunday at Anfield, but before that the Reds have the chance to secure their first piece of 'Silverware' of the campaign, as they travel down to the King Power Stadium to take on Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Liverpool have had a few injury concerns during their pre-season, With goalkeeper Alisson and Diogo Jota being the two most notable.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Now it has been confirmed by Liverpool's official club website , that both players will not be fit enough to feature in Saturday's game.

With Jurgen Klopp telling the website "No, Alisson and Diogo have no [chance]. Ali trained today more than the day before so he will be definitely available for Fulham, but not for the weekend,” the boss said on Thursday

And the same for Diogo. Diogo was not here with us so how could he play a football game? That will take a while, unfortunately. That’s it"

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson hasn't featured for Liverpool since their pre-season opener against Manchester United in Bangkok earlier in July. But the Brazilian has returned to training with Jurgen Klopp expecting him to be ready to play Liverpool's Premier League opener away at Fulham.

Whereas Diogo Jota's Hamstring problem has side-lined him through taking part in pre-season preparations.

