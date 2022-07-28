ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meek Mill Says He Will Drop Multiple Projects Beginning This Fall

By Tony M. Centeno
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mJjh_0gwAkRwW00
Photo: Getty Images

Meek Mill hasn't dropped new music for nearly a year, but that will change within the next couple of weeks.

On Wednesday, July 27, the "Flamerz Flow" rapper took to social media to announce his plans to release new music soon. In his tweet, Meek reveals that he plans on dropping 10 projects independently beginning in September. He also said that we'll receive the first offering from his upcoming body of work on August 18, which is the same day his father passed away. Meek's father was murdered when the rapper was just five years old. Now he plans to honor him with his upcoming release.

“10 tapes independently starting September,” Meek tweeted. “new music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I’m not dropping albums on Friday either!”

The last time Meek Mill released new music was last year with his Expensive Pain album. The 18-track project features Lil Uzi Vert , Lil Baby , Lil Durk , Kehlani , A$AP Ferg , Moneybagg Yo , Young Thug , Giggs , Brent Faiyaz and Vory . Since then, Meek has made a few business moves for himself. After copping his stake in Mitchell & Ness , Meek reportedly left Roc Nation Management earlier this month, but is still tied to the Roc Nation imprint along with his Dreamchasers label.

“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he tweeted on July 11. "I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together."

“And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG," he added. "They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good.”

Look out for new music from Meek Mill on August 18.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kehlani
Person
Lil Uzi Vert
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
Person
Moneybagg Yo
Person
Lil Baby
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flamerz Flow#Mitchell Ness#Roc Nation Management
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

170K+
Followers
19K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy