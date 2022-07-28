Meek Mill Says He Will Drop Multiple Projects Beginning This Fall

Photo: Getty Images

Meek Mill hasn't dropped new music for nearly a year, but that will change within the next couple of weeks.



On Wednesday, July 27, the "Flamerz Flow" rapper took to social media to announce his plans to release new music soon. In his tweet, Meek reveals that he plans on dropping 10 projects independently beginning in September. He also said that we'll receive the first offering from his upcoming body of work on August 18, which is the same day his father passed away. Meek's father was murdered when the rapper was just five years old. Now he plans to honor him with his upcoming release.



“10 tapes independently starting September,” Meek tweeted. “new music dropping AUGUST 18 the day my dad died is when I start wylinnnnnnn again! I’m not dropping albums on Friday either!”



The last time Meek Mill released new music was last year with his Expensive Pain album. The 18-track project features Lil Uzi Vert , Lil Baby , Lil Durk , Kehlani , A$AP Ferg , Moneybagg Yo , Young Thug , Giggs , Brent Faiyaz and Vory . Since then, Meek has made a few business moves for himself. After copping his stake in Mitchell & Ness , Meek reportedly left Roc Nation Management earlier this month, but is still tied to the Roc Nation imprint along with his Dreamchasers label.



“All I seen today was meek and roc part ways,” he tweeted on July 11. "I’m personally handling my own business so I can take risk and grow ..we came to that agreement together."



“And roc nation is my family don’t mix my post aimed at Atlantic mixed up with roc or MMG," he added. "They ain’t stop nothing I’m doing we made about a 100m together des mike and Hov saved my life b4 And put a lot of energy into it I’m not behind on my favors in life wit my people I’m good.”



Look out for new music from Meek Mill on August 18.

