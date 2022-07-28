Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors further expands NC footprint with affiliation of Barr Insurance Agency

WEST JEFFERSON – West Jefferson, North Carolina-based independent insurance agency, Barr Insurance Agency, joins Leavitt Group affiliate, Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors, led by Mike Griffin, Michael Holdenrid and Andy Patton. With this acquisition, Garry Elliott — the previous owner of Barr Insurance Agency— was able to officially retire and turn over his entire book of business to be managed by Andy Patton, who runs the Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors office in West Jefferson.

Patton shared about Barr Insurance merging with their agency, “Congratulations to Garry. He deserves the very best that retirement has to offer following a distinguished career. I am very appreciative of Garry and his trust in me and for allowing my office the opportunity to continue to serve his customers. I also want to invite everyone to stop by our office in West Jefferson. We look forward to getting to know you and serving you for years to come.”

Prior to selling his insurance agency to Leavitt Elite Insurance Advisors, Garry was with Farm Bureau for several years before purchasing independent Barr Insurance Agency. The agency offers personal insurance solutions to the Jefferson, North Carolina, area. With this transition of business, Leavitt Elite will be able to offer even more insurance solutions to Barr Insurance clients, as well as provide a more robust internal team to support all their insurance needs.

Garry shared, “My career has been a good one, and I will always remember the relationships I have developed with so many of my clients over the years. I feel confident that I have made the right choice in allowing Andy and his team to continue serving their needs. And I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life, retirement.”

Teresa Lemons, formerly of Barr Insurance, has officially joined Andy’s office in West Jefferson. If you have any questions about this affiliation with Leavitt Group, or would like to schedule an appointment, please contact Andy Patton at (336) 246-7158 or andy-patton@leavitt.com.

Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately-held insurance brokerages in the nation with over 185 locations across 27 states. Leavitt Group agencies have the unique flexibility of local owners and provide a consultative approach to commercial insurance, employee benefits, and personal insurance. With over 70 years in the insurance industry, Leavitt Group brings national strength and local trust to the communities and clients they serve. For more information about Leavitt Group, please visit www.leavitt.com.