ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans Swap Out Wide Receivers

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c5hC8_0gwAkMm700

Terry Godwin, who spent most of his first three NFL seasons on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, replaces Juwan Green.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans’ first roster move of this training camp is a wide receiver swap.

Tennessee signed Terry Godwin on Thursday and released Juwan Green.

Godwin (5-foot-11, 185 pounds) was a seventh-round pick by Carolina in the 2019 NFL Draft but has spent the majority of his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Jaguars signed Godwin to their practice squad early in 2019 after he failed to make Carolina’s 53-man roster as a rookie. He remained on Jacksonville’s practice squad for two seasons but appeared in three games in 2020 as a gameday addition to the active roster. He caught three passes for 32 yards and had one carry for three yards – all in his most recent appearance, the 2020 finale at Indianapolis.

He was on injured reserve for all of the 2021 campaign, and the Jaguars released him this May.

Godwin was a high-profile recruit who caught 134 passes for 1,800 yards and 11 touchdowns in four seasons at Georgia. He also had 11 rushes for 51 yards and one touchdown. He even attempted three passes (he completed one for 44 yards) and had limited opportunities as a punt and kickoff returner.

The Titans signed Green in June. Undrafted last season, he has yet to appear in an NFL game.

They still have to fill an opening at cornerback created by Buster Skrine’s decision to retire at the start of training camp.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick

After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
NFL
The Spun

5-Star WR Shelton Sampson Jr. Is Down To 4 Schools

One of the top wide receiver recruits in the country is down to four schools. Shelton Sampson Jr., a five-star wide receiver in the 2023 class, has released his final list of schools. The five-star wideout from Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced his final four schools on Twitter:. LSU. Alabama. Florida...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React

The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Georgia State
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
ClutchPoints

Ex-Raiders RB Bo Jackson speaks out after being revealed as anonymous donor for Uvalde shooting

America is still torn apart from the horrific incident that took place in Uvalde, Texas. 19 children and two teachers were killed in a shooting that could have been completely avoided with proper laws set in place. However, many were left having to set up the funerals, and apparently, former Las Vegas Raiders running back Bo Jackson helped out in a major way.
UVALDE, TX
NBC Sports

Hurst likely out for the season after tearing biceps in practice

SANTA CLARA — Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst sustained a torn biceps in practice Friday and is scheduled to undergo extensive surgery, 49es coach Kyle Shanahan said. The surgery is likely to keep Hurst out for the entire season. He sustained the injury as he was reaching out to defend a read-option play in practice.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#The Tennessee Titans#Green
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Four-star edge Neeo Avery will make college decision today

Today is July 31. It is also the day Neeo Avery has chosen as commitment day. The 6-5, 230-pound edge rusher plans to make his announcement via social media channel Instagram. And, oh, by the way, he just wrapped up a two-day visit to Ole Miss. Avery is a four-star...
NFL
Times Record News

Murphy brings new offense with him to tradition-rich Munday

The Munday Moguls have a rich tradition in Texas high school football history. However, the Moguls have struggled since the departure of former coach Patrick Corcoran after 15 years, 122 wins, and two state titles. Munday has won four games since the beginning of the 2019 season. Munday hopes the success returns soon with...
MUNDAY, TX
247Sports

Maryland football lands commitment from former SEC commit

Three-star cornerback Kevis Thomas announced his pledge to the Terps on Sunday. Thomas was originally committed to Vanderbilt, but backed off of his pledge Tuesday June 28 after nearly two months. He also held offers from Arkansas, Indiana, Louisville and Michigan State among others. The Terps offered back on February...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Front Office Sports

The NFL Finally Crashes The Streaming Party

The NFL has an uncanny ability to stay at the forefront of sports fans’ minds. Now, in the dog days of summer, a time usually reserved for baseball and the free-agency rumor mill, the league is taking a meaningful step toward a new media distribution strategy. The NFL has...
NFL
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
657K+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy