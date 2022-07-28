Man arrested in domestic violence incident in South Memphis

www.actionnews5.com
Major grocery store chain opening another new store in Tennessee this SeptemberKristen WaltersTennessee State
DreamFest 2022 weekend to feature diverse music at Overton ParkIan ParodiMemphis, TN
Her Husband Wrote A Book Detailing How To Dissolve A Body In Acid And Then She VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
Suspect in deadly Midtown shooting charged with murder, robbery
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have made a fifth arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Midtown. Courtney Gray is charged in connection to the June shooting that left a man dead at his apartment on 42 North Claybrook Street. Police were called out to the apartment just before 9:30 on June 5. When they […]
actionnews5.com
Man found dead in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating the death of a man who was found unresponsive in South Memphis Sunday. Officers responded to the scene on Marjorie Street around 5:09 p.m. where the man was pronounced deceased. Memphis Police Department says there were no visible signs of trauma. His...
Man in stolen car points gun at UofM Police during traffic stop, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pulled a gun on University of Memphis Police after officers tried to pull over a stolen car, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10. University of Memphis Police noticed a stolen Volkswagen...
Man indicted in deadly double shooting in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man has been indicted in a fatal double shooting involving two Covington women. In court documents recovered by WREG Monday, we learned that a grand jury indicted 23-year-old Treon Demarco Ingram last week for charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and two weapons charges. According to police, he shot and […]
actionnews5.com
3 suspects wanted after multiple auto burglaries at East Memphis hotel
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for three suspects wanted in connection to over a dozen car burglaries at an East Memphis hotel. The department says on July 29, around 1:15 a.m., suspects occupying a white-four-door sedan entered the Double Tree Hotel parking lot and burglarized 16 vehicles.
Man, 2 women accused of attacking hospital security guards
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As many as four security guards at Baptist Children’s Hospital on Humphreys Boulevard were assaulted by a man and two women who demanded a child to be removed from the facility, Memphis police say. The child is reportedly in DCS custody. According to the affidavit, security guards were “struck by suspects when […]
Teens accused in murder of Memphis pastor make first court appearance
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two teens accused in the murder of a Memphis pastor made their first court appearances Monday morning. Rev. Eason-Williams died after being shot multiple times during a carjacking in Whitehaven on July 18. Brayan Carrillo and Miguel Andrade, both 15, faced a judge via Zoom. Both...
Man arrested after allegedly being found with stolen MPD weapon, records show
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) arrested one man after he was allegedly found with a stolen MPD weapon. Jibril Robinson, 32, is charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, aggravated burglary, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and unlawful possession of a weapon. On July 28,...
Abused girlfriend mouths ‘help me’ to police: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing attempted murder charges after police say he pushed his girlfriend’s head underwater and tried to strangle her while her eight-year-old son was present. Officers responded to a domestic violence call Sunday morning around 3 a.m. When they arrived, they talked to Darrell Neal, the victim’s boyfriend. Police told […]
‘Your father’s dead’: Man killed on his front porch
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A daughter will never get to see her father again after he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting almost two years ago, and his killer has still not been caught. Memphis police responded to the shooting in the 1700 block of Preston Street on Sept. 21, 2020 just after 7 […]
Missing child safely located, Memphis police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they safely located the missing one-year-old boy who was seen with his aunt on July 24, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The child's aunt left Winter Tree Drive with the one-year-old in a Black Honda being driven by another woman, according...
localmemphis.com
3 in critical condition following North Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting took place early Saturday morning that left three in critical condition, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police found two victims at about 2 a.m. in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive, according to MPD. These two were transported to Regional One Health and placed in critical condition, police said. A third victim of the shooting arrived at Regional One by a private vehicle and was placed in critical condition, according to MPD.
actionnews5.com
Reducing gun crime through violence interruption programs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s a new tool in Memphis’ crime-fighting arsenal. Memphis is among the cities looking at reducing gun violence and over-policing in communities of color by using violence interruption programs. The U.S. Department of Justice pledged $444 million last year to support a wide variety...
Teens charged in slain pastor’s death appear in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The two teens charged with carjacking and murdering Pastor Autura Eason-Williams went before a judge Monday to determine if their case will stay in juvenile court or be moved to adult court. The judge told both suspects there only had to be probable cause for their case to be transferred to adult […]
Man dead after hit-and-run accident overnight, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a hit-and-run accident overnight. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to the area of Park Avenue and Estate Drive just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for an accident involving a hit and run. One man was found in the roadway and...
1 dead, 3 injured in southeast Memphis crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a deadly car accident early on Sunday morning. Officers responded on July 31 to the intersection of Riverdale Road and Shelby Drive just after 2 a.m. for a 2-car crash. Four people were taken to area hospitals, police said....
Woman accused of shooting at couple, biting ex-girlfriend
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing two counts of attempted murder charges after officers said she fired shots at her ex-girlfriend and another man. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot in his right leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A woman later […]
Frayser shooting leaves 3 people injured, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left three people injured. Officers responded to the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive just after 2 a.m. for a shooting. Two people were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police said. According...
localmemphis.com
Pedestrian deceased after being hit by driver in Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday night, a car crash lead to the death of a pedestrian, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police said they arrived on the scene—the area of Knight Arnold Road and Boxdale Street—at about 7 p.m. and located the male victim. He was taken to Regional One Health but later pronounced deceased, according to MPD.
Joint police operation leads to 14 arrests including 7 children, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Local law enforcement has 14 people behind bars after a joint operation. On July 29, Memphis Police Department Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF), the Bartlett Police Department’s Crime Suppression Unit (CSU), Memphis Police TACT Unit, Austin Peay Station Task Force and Appling Farms Station Task Force conducted a one-day joint operation to suppress crime.
