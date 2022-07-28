National Waterpark Day: East Bay Park Gears Up for Thousands of Visitors

www.nbcbayarea.com
Silicon Valley
Rare downtown San Mateo home with 7-plus-car parking and 2 full kitchens
Explore the possibilities of this charming Victorian-style, two-level home in San Mateo’s North Central neighborhood. Consider the tremendous income-producing potential, an ideal residence for multigenerational living or a spacious single-family home. Located at 227 N. Claremont Street, it is ideally situated between San Francisco and Silicon Valley, minutes from...
Community saves one of last remaining Bay Area roller skating rinks from shutting down
The rink was scheduled to close down at the end of July and be transformed into housing units but as attendance surged after the news spread throughout the community, the rink is able to stay open for the foreseeable future.
The hidden yet lively Township Commons in Oakland is the waterfront park the town desperately needs
"Oakland is a waterfront city, but nobody knows it."
travelawaits.com
My 5 Favorite Attractions To Visit With A San Francisco CityPASS
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Have you ever used a CityPASS? The pay-one-price discounted bundle of tickets is an excellent way to stretch your travel budget and plan your trip to over 15 cities in the US. You’ll save as much as 45 percent on tickets to attractions of all types.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Airport to Add 5 Electric Shuttle Buses to Fleet
Five new electric buses will be added to the fleet of parking shuttles at Oakland International Airport, Port of Oakland commissioners decided last week. The buses, the first such battery-electric vehicles in the airport's parking lots, will begin operation by 2024. Airport leadership considers the move to be the first step in electrifying the shuttle bus fleet entirely over the next decade.
How common are shark attacks in the Bay Area?
(KRON) – Shark sightings are becoming more common in certain areas of the country this summer, which of course is a scary sight for those who frequently visit the water. In June, a swimmer was seriously injured off of Lovers Point Beach in Pacific Grove after he was attacked by a shark. Lovers Point Beach […]
NBC Bay Area
Clear the Shelters: Humane Society Silicon Valley Offers Reduced Adoption Fees
Humane Society Silicon Valley is offering $20 adoption fees for adult animals as part of Clear the Shelters – the nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign spearheaded by NBCUniversal Local stations. Each year, NBC Bay Area and Telemundo 48 partner with animal shelters and rescues in the Bay Area...
Lake Chalet highlights the beauty, and promise, of Oakland
The Lake Chalet Seafood Bar & Grill(Courtesy of Lake Chalet Seafood Bar& Grill) It’s easy to pick on Oakland. Why? You name it. Crime. The homeless. Civic dysfunction. The rat-infested Coliseum.
Thunderstorms, lightning forecast to hit Bay Area
The Bay Area has seen an impressive amount of wet weather for this time of year, especially at the coast, and more is expected on the way Sunday night.
theplanetD
29 Awesome Things to do in San Francisco
There are countless things to do in San Fransico that are on many a bucket list. From walking across the Golden Gate Bridge to riding its iconic cable cars there is no doubt that a visit to San Francisco will be a vacation you’ll remember for years to come.
travelawaits.com
My 7 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Half Moon Bay, California
I’d seen the pictures of Half Moon Bay while researching my trip, so I knew it would be beautiful. And yet, I was still awed by the steep and rocky cliffs perched high above the crashing waves of the Pacific Ocean. And when the fog sets in (which it does regularly) it creates a moody scene reminiscent of Scotland.
Popular Korean restaurant in San Francisco, the Lucky Pig, permanently closes
"We are incredibly sad that we can't continue here."
oaklandmagazine.com
Top 5 Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay
Here are the 2022 Top 5 Best Bookstores as voted for by residents in Oakland and throughout the East Bay:. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WaldenPondBooks. The Oakland Magazine Winner in the category of Best Bookstores in Oakland and the East Bay in 2022 is:. Walden Pond Books. 3316 Grand Ave. Oakland, CA 94610.
In biggest San Francisco home sale of 2022, Broadway mansion reportedly bought by Manchester United owners
The storied red-brick mansion on the crest of Pac Heights just sold for $34.5 million.
First Alert Weather: Plume of monsoonal moisture triggers popup showers with lightning
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) -- A plume of monsoonal moisture drifted over the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday, triggering popup storm cells with lightning, elevating fears of wildfires and bringing with it a First Alert Weather day.The National Weather Service warned of a day of unstable weather."Currently in our local area, the bulk of these showers are located in 3 hot spots: the interior Central Coast, across the coastal waters, and increasingly in the North Bay, the weather service said. "Showers are due to a surge of monsoonal moisture advecting northward from the south in a clockwise fashion."There was...
travelawaits.com
9 Stunning Hikes Near San Francisco
San Francisco is a lucky city; it has it all. World-renowned beauty, a bustling waterfront, some delightful bridges, a magnificent bay, historic architecture, dynamic art, vanguard music, and neighborhoods alive with global cultures. Did I mention the seafood?. One of the great treasures San Francisco can claim is the green...
SFStation.com
The Whimsy Market EAST BAY: New Moon Rituals
The Whimsy Market is heading to the Bay Area again! On May 28th, we will be bringing our metaphysical and artisan market to Four Fools Winery in Rodeo, California. Bring your friends and family to enjoy an afternoon of healing, shopping, and wine! -- browse thousands of crystals for all your healing needs and desires.
travelnowsmart.com
20 Best Restaurants in Santa Rosa, CA — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Do you want to go on an exciting gastronomic adventure?. Check out Santa Rosa in California. The city in Sonoma County is famous for its wineries any food buff will definitely appreciate. Santa Rosa is also home to an assortment of exquisite dishes, from your typical American favorites to the...
diablomag.com
Outdoor East Bay Events
Orinda’s Bruns Amphitheatre is hosting the Bay Area Children’s Theatre for this global-premiere production geared at audiences over age 3. The 50-minute musical tells the story of Llama’s struggle to wind down for bedtime after his first day of class and the aid he receives from his toy companions. bactheatre.org.
hoodline.com
Bay Area Summertime Happenings: 5 awesome things to do the last weekend of July
For Hoodline's Bay Area Summertime Happenings, the weekend starts on Thursday and ends on Monday this week. Hey, we deserve it, right? We've got a selection of recommendations to get you out of the house, from the cultural to the culinary. The Santa Clara County Fair back this weekend, but...
