Energy Industry

Jack’s New Grass – Bonding with your power tools

Some ladies lunch, and some ladies lose themselves in their yards and flower gardens! If you are more like the second variety, Jack’s New Grass in Winston-Salem is a must-know local business, and their staff may become your new best friends. Serving Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, and Davie County since...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

My 2 Cents: Turn signals... USE THEM!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was driving into work today I didn't know what I was going to do for my two cents but driving back from a story in High Point to Greensboro along i-85 it came to me.... turn signals people use them!. All right so my...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

How to shake the nerves before an interview

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston Weaver Company fined after massive chemical fire that sparked evacuation, fears of explosion

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Months after a fire and the threat of a chemical explosion forced an evacuation in Winston-Salem, the Winston Weaver Company is facing repercussions from the state Department of Labor. On July 18, the NCDOL issued penalties for two “serious violations.” The first citation notes that ammonium nitrate storage buildings and structures […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Strike averted at Goodyear plant

A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
DANVILLE, VA
News Argus

1095 Hutton St Apt C

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Jobs: When side-hustles become the full-time gig

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A look at a snapshot of jobs and unemployment in our Greensboro, NC area and you’ll see our regional unemployment numbers are higher than the state or national averages. National unemployment: 3.6%. NC unemployment: 3.4%. Greensboro-region unemployment: 4.2%. Although our unemployment number is higher than...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

I-85 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The three right lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC-62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 3:55 p.m. and lasted until 5:19 p.m. Maps show […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

National Night Out this Tuesday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Night Out will take place this Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign focuses on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement. According to the City of Greensboro, the city has almost 120 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate. The campaign...
GREENSBORO, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension

Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
DANVILLE, VA
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
triad-city-beat.com

‘I remain humbled’: Justin Outling concedes in Greensboro mayoral race

Featured photo: Greensboro mayoral candidate and city council member Justin Outling speaks at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, N.C., on June 2, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) On Monday afternoon, Greensboro city council member Justin Outling officially conceded in the race for mayor which sent many voters to the...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
