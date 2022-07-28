www.wfmynews2.com
Two Greensboro women receive refunds after months-long battle with phone company
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kelly and Kim Templeton were considering upgrading their cell phones. There was nothing wrong with the old phones, but they were a bit old and outdated. “We saw an ad on tv saying trade in any phone new or existing customers,” Kelly Templeton said. The...
forsythwoman.com
Jack’s New Grass – Bonding with your power tools
Some ladies lunch, and some ladies lose themselves in their yards and flower gardens! If you are more like the second variety, Jack’s New Grass in Winston-Salem is a must-know local business, and their staff may become your new best friends. Serving Winston-Salem, Clemmons, Lewisville, and Davie County since...
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
MUSEP at Country Park canceled due to weather
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This evening’s edition of MUSEP featuring Nu Blu at County Park Shelter #7 on 3802 Jaycee Park Drive has been canceled due to weather concerns. The event will not be taking place.
My 2 Cents: Turn signals... USE THEM!
GREENSBORO, N.C. — When I was driving into work today I didn't know what I was going to do for my two cents but driving back from a story in High Point to Greensboro along i-85 it came to me.... turn signals people use them!. All right so my...
How to shake the nerves before an interview
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
Winston Weaver Company fined after massive chemical fire that sparked evacuation, fears of explosion
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Months after a fire and the threat of a chemical explosion forced an evacuation in Winston-Salem, the Winston Weaver Company is facing repercussions from the state Department of Labor. On July 18, the NCDOL issued penalties for two “serious violations.” The first citation notes that ammonium nitrate storage buildings and structures […]
chathamstartribune.com
Strike averted at Goodyear plant
A strike at Danville’s Goodyear plant was averted this afternoon after the United Steelworkers Local 831 reached a tentative agreement with the company. The tentative agreement calls for a four year contract with general wage increases, plus the renewal of the COLA provisions where all employees will receive those increases.
News Argus
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
Jobs: When side-hustles become the full-time gig
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A look at a snapshot of jobs and unemployment in our Greensboro, NC area and you’ll see our regional unemployment numbers are higher than the state or national averages. National unemployment: 3.6%. NC unemployment: 3.4%. Greensboro-region unemployment: 4.2%. Although our unemployment number is higher than...
I-85 crash shuts down 3 lanes in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The three right lanes of Interstate 85 South were closed following a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 113, near Exit 113 for NC-62/Liberty Road. The closure began at 3:55 p.m. and lasted until 5:19 p.m. Maps show […]
NC Lt. Gov. Robinson pays delinquent vehicle tax bills
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Republican Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson said several unpaid vehicle tax bills in his home county -- some from well over a decade ago -- were a surprise to him. Records show Robinson, a likely candidate for governor in 2024, was delinquent on four Guilford...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Vulgar political message flashes on Winston-Salem road sign, but no word yet on how it happened
A lighted sign flashed a vulgar message in Winston-Salem on Thursday before workers with the N.C. Department of Transportation were able to shut down the sign. The sign on Salem Parkway alternated between the statements, “F*** JOE BIDEN,” and “VOTE TRUMP 2024,” according to a driver who reported seeing the sign.
National Night Out this Tuesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — National Night Out will take place this Tuesday. The annual community-building campaign focuses on bridging the gap between the public and law enforcement. According to the City of Greensboro, the city has almost 120 sites where residents, public safety, and elected officials will participate. The campaign...
chathamstartribune.com
Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension
Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
Winston-Salem woman wins $443K Cash 5 jackpot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. After state and...
triad-city-beat.com
‘I remain humbled’: Justin Outling concedes in Greensboro mayoral race
Featured photo: Greensboro mayoral candidate and city council member Justin Outling speaks at The Historic Magnolia House in Greensboro, N.C., on June 2, 2022. (photo by Juliet Coen) On Monday afternoon, Greensboro city council member Justin Outling officially conceded in the race for mayor which sent many voters to the...
Justin Outling concedes to Mayor Nancy Vaughan in race for Greensboro mayor
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Outling conceded to incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan Monday in the race for Greensboro mayor. Up until Monday, just 425 votes separated the two. The Guilford County Board of Elections says it received 90 mail-in absentee ballots after election day. Even if all of those votes...
