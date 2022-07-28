Langworthy To Paladino: Ditch Your “Biden Basement Strategy,” Debate

wnynewsnow.com
NY congressional candidate supports mandatory military service, but only for men
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republican congressional candidate Carl Paladino won’t be answering questions from debate moderators ahead of the August primary for New York’s 23rd district, but he did take questions from a group of right-wing supporters at a campaign stop this week in Jamestown. The Jamestown Post-Journal, whose story on the 45-minute discussion was blasted out by Paladino’s […]
With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap
Republicans in the state Senate on Monday called for a formalized cap on state spending in New York's budget as inflationary costs continue to take their toll. The conference released a report highlighting the effects of inflation on New Yorkers' wallets and proposed a 10-point package of propoals meant to curtail the impact of higher consumer prices. That includes a formal 2% cap on spending increases in the state budget as well as targeted tax relief, a lowering of housing costs and approving measures meant to reduce energy prices.
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky resigns
New York State Senator Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, resigned on Friday. He had served Nassau County’s south shore since 2016 and co-chaired the state environmental committee. The resignation was unexpected. Kaminski was scheduled to finish his term on December 31, 2022. In a letter, Kaminsky told Majority Leader Andrea...
Hochul campaign donor lands state contract worth billions for Syracuse company
ALBANY — The state Department of Health is awarding a multi-billion-dollar transportation contract to a company owned by a significant campaign donor to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was also the beneficiary of a campaign fundraiser the bidder hosted for the governor as the procurement process was nearing its conclusion.
NYS Comptroller Directs Village To Rollout Additional Oversight Following Theft
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State’s Comptroller is directing a Chautauqua County village to rollout additional oversight of their clerk’s and treasurer’s records after a former official was arrested for allegedly stealing more than $60,000 in village funds. In February 2021, State...
Buffalo Mayor Brown on semi-automatic gun ban
On Friday, The House of Representatives passed legislation banning semi-automatic guns for the first time since the original ban expired in 2004
Can Your Job Legally Drug Test You For Marijuana In New York State?
New York State's adult-use cannabis industry is in its infancy, so there's still a lot that needs to be spelled out when it comes to what is legal and illegal when it comes to recreational marijuana. Some people, including employers, are still having a tough time adjusting to the fact that marijuana use in adults over the age of 21 is now legal. Previously, many workplaces used drug testing to ensure their employees were not consuming cannabis. But, is it legal to drug test now?
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
State Disaster Emergency declared in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — An Executive Order was issued Friday night, declaring the ongoing Monkeypox outbreak as a State Disaster Emergency in New York. The Executive Order enables the state to respond more swiftly to the outbreak and allows health care professionals to take additional steps that will help get more New Yorkers vaccinated.
Energy bill assistance available for New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – New Yorkers struggling with their electric and gas bills can now get some help from a $567 million assistance program announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Hochul said the majority of the money will help more than 327,000 low-income gas and electric customers pay their August bills. Around $557 million came from […]
Small Earthquake Rattles Parts of New York State
Yes, New York does experience earthquakes, as experts say one struck parts of the state early Wednesday morning. And while this tremor was considered a minor one, could the Empire State ever see a quake exceeding 7.0 on the Richter Scale?. The United States Geological Survey says this part of...
New York State Bill Could Put End To Native American High School Mascots
For the last couple of years, there has been pressure put on professional sport teams to change their mascot names away from any Native American name. For example: Washington Redskins to Washington Commandos and Cleveland Indians to Cleveland Guardians. Many Universities and High Schools have followed suit and also changing...
First Catt Co COVID Death in a Month
The Cattaraugus County Health Department reported the first COVID-19 death in a month on Friday. Public Health Director Dr. Kevin D. Watkins reported that the death of a 75-year-old woman from covid related respiratory problems was the first death reported in Catt County since June 29 and it’s 256th death since April 2020.
New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announce online exam for new motor vehicle representatives
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York State DMV and Department of Civil Service announced Monday that the civil service exam will now be offered online for the first time. The exam opened Monday, Aug. 1, and will be available until Wednesday, Aug. 31. "This is an excellent opportunity...
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
Upstate NY City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
NY’s medical marijuana industry: New state rules would drive up prices
New York’s largest medical marijuana trade group is imploring the state’s Office of Cannabis Management to change draft regulations for marijuana packaging and labeling that it says are onerous and out of step with other legal states. In a letter to OCM, the NY Medical Cannabis Industry Association...
New York State Issues Drought Watch For The Southern Tier
ALBANY – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has issued a Drought Watch for the Southern Tier of Western New York. Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday issued the directive to NYSDEC after consulting with the State Drought Management Task Force and federal agencies. The issuance was based on the lack of rain his year, noting that recent rainfall hasn’t been enough to completely eliminate the dry conditions. Residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible, especially those who depend on private groundwater wells.
New York State Man Fights Police Over Package, Police Say There Was No Package
Deliveries being stolen from porches have become such an issue that the accused thieves who do this have even earned their own distinction; porch pirates. The following story doesn't appear to have anything to do with porch pirates, just misplaced rage? One New York state man took it upon himself to investigate a package he felt was delivered to the wrong house on the block, according to a news release.
More drug sniffing dogs to enter New York State prisons
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More trained canine teams will be coming to state prisons in an effort to slow down the flow of illegal contraband like drugs. Acting Commissioner of the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, or DOCCS, Anthony Annucci decided to do this after some guidance from the Prison Violence Task Force.
