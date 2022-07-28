ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

1 big reason Andre Iguodala must run it back one more time in 2022 NBA free agency

By Enzo Flojo
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now

With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ

Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."

Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Joe Lacob
Person
Donte Divincenzo
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Gary Payton
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Gary Payton Ii
Person
Kevin Durant
ClutchPoints

Klay Thompson’s hilarious Warriors championship flex while on holidays in Bahamas

There’s no one like Klay Thompson. He wasn’t exactly lacking self-assurance before returning from two-and-a-half seasons lost to serious injury. And now that he’s helped the Golden State Warriors win a fourth title in eight seasons, flashing the two-way form on basketball’s biggest stage that once made him a perennial All-NBA candidate, Thompson is celebrating his remarkable accomplishments with even more shameless aplomb.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
NBA
Yardbarker

Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Games#Nba Finals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver

The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"

Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death

The sports world is grieving on Sunday after the passing of Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell. Paul Pierce, Finals MVP for the Celtics’ last championship in 2008, paid emotional tribute to his mentor and friend on social media, lavishing Russell with praise and remembering a day he and Kevin Garnett listened […] The post Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
184K+
Followers
103K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy