1 big reason Andre Iguodala must run it back one more time in 2022 NBA free agency

LeBron James’ son Bryce now reportedly listed at surprising height
Bryce James appears to have eaten some magic beans this summer. Reports circulated this week that Bryce, the 15-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, now measures 6-foot-6. That would put Bryce at three inches taller than his older brother Bronny, who is two years older. The source...
‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now
With Jaylen Brown finding himself in trade rumors yet again, former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins thinks the Boston Celtics have permanently damaged their relationship with the star swingman. For those not in the know, the Celtics reportedly offered Brown, along with Derrick White and a first-round pick, to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. […] The post ‘The trust has been broken’: Kendrick Perkins gets brutally honest why Celtics should trade Jaylen Brown now appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
Steph Curry Reacts to Klay Thompson's Instagram Post
Steph and Klay are enjoying their victory tour
‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ
Shareef O’Neal did not exactly make waves during his brief Summer League stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas. The son of Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal was not able to secure his spot on the team this coming season, but at least he did enough to warrant a deal with […] The post ‘I don’t know if he has that dog in him’: Shaq’s son Shareef O’Neal slapped with harsh reality by ex-Lakers champ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA legend Bill Russell passes away at 88
Former Boston Celtics star Bill Russell is considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. A first-round pick of
Bill Russell's Legendary Response To Michael Jordan After MJ Told Him The Bulls Were Coming After His Record: "Which One? We Won 11 And We Won 8 Straight, I Don't Think You're Coming After Either One."
Bill Russell set championship records in the NBA that might never be matched. He has already won more titles than 28 teams in the league, let alone players. However, the player to genuinely threaten Russell's championship streak was Michael Jordan. Even then, MJ fell short by 5 championships when it comes to matching Russell's 11 titles won.
Shaq's son signs a 6 figure contract to play for Henderson's Ignite
Good basketball isn't just played in the NBA anymore; it's played worldwide. That includes right here in Henderson. The G-League Ignite just added some more star power to their roster for the 2022–2023 season.
Klay Thompson’s hilarious Warriors championship flex while on holidays in Bahamas
There’s no one like Klay Thompson. He wasn’t exactly lacking self-assurance before returning from two-and-a-half seasons lost to serious injury. And now that he’s helped the Golden State Warriors win a fourth title in eight seasons, flashing the two-way form on basketball’s biggest stage that once made him a perennial All-NBA candidate, Thompson is celebrating his remarkable accomplishments with even more shameless aplomb.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s initial reaction to passing of fellow NBA legend Bill Russell
Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world on Sunday as it was announced that Bill Russell had passed away at the age of 88. The 11-time champion is one of the greatest players to play the game and arguably even more influential due to the statements he has made off the court. Russell was a true pioneer of the sport and an activist off of the court. His passing has touched the hearts of many and sparked responses from a large portion of them. Another NBA legend who chimed in on the importance of the five-time MVP was Kareem Abdul-Jabbar:
Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team
Timberwolves: "Minneapolis/St. Paul – The Minnesota Timberwolves today announced the team has signed forward Eric Paschall to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released. Paschall, 6-6, spent last season with the Utah Jazz where he averaged 5.8 points on 48.5% shooting and 1.8...
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
The Blockbuster Trade Idea: Memphis Grizzlies Could Land Kevin Durant For Four Players And Five First-Round Picks
Kevin Durant's trade request has shaken the league, and many teams have already engaged in trade talks with the Brooklyn Nets. Despite that, it seems as though no team has made an offer that has piqued the Nets' interest. Perhaps a team like the Memphis Grizzlies could enter the mix...
Jayson Tatum drops truth bomb on swirling Jaylen Brown trade rumors
With recent rumors about Kevin Durant being swapped for Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, it appeared as if Boston’s front office was breaking up the band. However, at his basketball camp on July 3oth, Jayson Tatum seemingly put any potential departures to rest. When asked about whether or not...
Doug Christie isn't playing any games when it comes to his impressive net worth
Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be married to an NBA superstar? Well look no further…. Basketball Wives have returned for the tenth season on VH1. The hit show gives viewers an insight into the lives of the wifes, ex-wifes and girlfriends of famous basketballers. Amongst...
Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’
Bob Cousy spoke about his former teammate Bill Russell after Russell died Sunday at age 88. The post Bob Cousy Talks Old Friend Bill Russell: ‘I Got a Hunch I’ll Be Seeing Him Shortly’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
‘That’s disrespectful’: Hawks star Dejounte Murray embarrasses defender with street ball move in CrawsOver
The Atlanta Hawks got a glimpse of their new backcourt duo ahead of the regular season. Dejounte Murray and Trae Young linked up on Sunday in the CrawsOver for the first time in their careers. The former Spurs guard joined the team after being traded there in the offseason. It’s quite the interesting pairing, two star point guards entering their prime teaming up on the same team.
Lou Williams Tells Epic Story of Kobe Bryant Shutting Down Steph Curry
Kobe Bryant shut down Steph Curry during his final season.
Kendrick Perkins Reveals Danny Ainge Refused To Trade Jaylen Brown For James Harden In 2020: "Me And Danny Had An Hour's Conversation About it, Danny Said 'I Ain't Trading Jaylen Brown For James Harden.'"
Jaylen Brown has found himself thrust into the spotlight recently after news broke that the Boston Celtics had included him in a package for Kevin Durant. The Celtics seemingly came out of nowhere as a contender in the Durant sweepstakes as the news surprised everyone, including Brown. Unsurprisingly, he wasn't...
Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death
The sports world is grieving on Sunday after the passing of Boston Celtics legend and civil rights icon Bill Russell. Paul Pierce, Finals MVP for the Celtics’ last championship in 2008, paid emotional tribute to his mentor and friend on social media, lavishing Russell with praise and remembering a day he and Kevin Garnett listened […] The post Paul Pierce’s emotional reaction to Bill Russell’s death appeared first on ClutchPoints.
