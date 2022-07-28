ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man who fatally shot 20-year-old in 2016

KSAT 12
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksat.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
kurv.com

Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting

An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sapd#Violent Crime#University Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSA

Woman accused in shooting death says it was an accident

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail. San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy