SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for man who fatally shot 20-year-old in 2016

www.ksat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips Returning to Coach in Dallas for XFLLarry Lease
San Antonio firefighters save a dog during a 2-alarm fire that displaced 15 residents and damaged 18 unitshoustonstringer_comSan Antonio, TX
Code red! San Antonio animal lovers, your help is neededAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio police arrest armed man that barricade inside Red McCombs body shop
No persons were injured in the arrest or standoff.
foxsanantonio.com
Reward doubled for info on man shot to death while driving home from work back in May
SAN ANTONIO - Crime Stoppers has doubled the reward in the case of a man shot to death while driving on a Northeast Side highway back in May. San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 29-year-old Andrew Jacob Rangel.
KSAT 12
2 men accused of stealing man’s work truck at knifepoint in King William neighborhood, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for two men accused of carjacking a man at knifepoint in the King William neighborhood of downtown. The robbery happened at 7 a.m. on July 20 in the 100 block of East Sheridan St., not far from the San Antonio River and King William Street.
Man in custody after he barricaded himself inside car dealership, police said
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department says a man who barricaded himself inside a car dealership on the northwest side is in custody. The incident happened at a car dealership in the 4800 block of NW Loop 410. Police said the man, who is 34-years-old, ran into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed while working out at North Side gym, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after a gunman went up to him while he worked out at a North Side gym and shot him, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called out to the shooting in the 7100 block of Blanco Road just after 7 p.m. Monday.
KSAT 12
Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store. The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90. According to police, the suspect...
foxsanantonio.com
Deputies find 580 pieces of stolen mail, handmade postmaster keys during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO - Two women are behind bars accused of stealing hundreds of pieces of mail from a San Antonio apartment complex using handmade thieves tools. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that Rebecca Kosakowski, 34, and Lenora Salas, 20, were arrested on July 27 during a traffic stop in West Bexar County.
KTSA
Bexar County Deputies find hundreds of pieces of stolen mail, arrest two during traffic stop
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — It started as a routine traffic stop but it turned into a big bust for Bexar County Deputies. Rebecca Kosakowski and Lenora Salas were pulled over for a traffic violation in West Bexar County Wednesday. The deputy grew suspicious of some of the items he saw in the vehicle so he called for help in searching the vehicle.
RELATED PEOPLE
kurv.com
Argument Ends With One Man Dead In Fatal Shooting
An overnight argument escalates in San Antonio leading to a man’s shooting death. Authorities say two men were arguing in a parking lot in the Southside of town around three this morning when one of the men shot the other. The suspect quickly fled in a black truck and...
Atascosa Co. sheriff, deputies honored for stopping state-wide crime spree
SAN ANTONIO — The Atascosa County law enforcement officers who brought an end to a state-wide crime spree have received recognition for their work. Sheriff David Soward accepted the “Law Enforcement Officer of the Year” award this week on behalf of his team. The Sheriff’s Association of Texas presented the honor at their conference in Fort Worth.
KSAT 12
Murder suspect arrested in Pleasonton, Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office says
ATASCOSA COUNTY – Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Pleasanton, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office. On July 27, the body of Joe Hernandez was discovered on Lucas Road in the Blackhill Community. ACSO obtained a warrant for...
A burglar is terrorizing a north-side condominium community, residents say
SAN ANTONIO — A couple living in Lafayette Place believe a burglar is targeting their condominium community near the medical center. Roland Gonzales and his wife said it began on June 17. The couple believes the man burglarized their condo and ransacked the residence while they were away. In...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect in death of migrants inside tractor trailer due in court Monday
SAN ANTONIO — One of the suspects arrested in connection to the deadliest smuggling event in U.S. history will be in court Monday. Juan Francsisco D’luna Bilbao is set to appear in federal court Monday morning for his detention hearing. The judge will decide whether to keep him...
KSAT 12
SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 12-year-old girl
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police. Destannie Flores was last seen July 29 in the 4000 block of Ty Terrace Street. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about...
KSAT 12
Suspect wanted after holding multiple employees at gunpoint, demanding cash
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking the public for assistance in searching for a man wanted in an aggravated robbery. On July 20, a man entered a Lowes, located at 1470 Austin Highway, and hid inside a bathroom till closing time. According to a press...
KTSA
Two men shot and killed at San Antonio apartment complex, police searching for shooters
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police responded to a South side apartment complex early Friday morning when someone called to report hearing gunshots. They arrived at the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road at around 3 A.M. where they found two men had been shot to death. One...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
2 murder victims at South Side apartment complex had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men who were found dead at a South Side apartment complex Friday morning had been shot multiple times, according to San Antonio police. Officers found both victims’ bodies around 3 a.m. in a stairwell area of the Union Pikes apartments, located in the 1700 block of Pleasanton Road.
KTSA
Woman accused in shooting death says it was an accident
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A woman accused of playing with a gun before it fired and killed another woman in a home is now in jail. San Antonio police say 34-year-old Maria Nealy was arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old April Longoria. Investigators responded to the house in Terrell Hills early Thursday morning and found Longoria dead at the scene. A closer look inside the home showed police a bullet had gone through a wall before it hit Longoria in the chest.
KTSA
Police investigating SA shooting at North Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police say a shooting at a North Side apartment is landing a man in the hospital, but the shooter is claiming self-defense. Officers arrived at the scene on Jackson Keller Road after 1 p.m. Friday, and they say they found a 33-year-old man with a gunshot to his abdomen.
Three years after pro boxer’s murder, his family searches for answers and justice
SAN ANTONIO — Family and friends are not giving up the search for the person who shot and killed a professional boxer from San Antonio. George Ramos’ life was cut short at 18 when he was shot and killed on June 20, 2019 outside an old gas station on the northwest side.
Comments / 2