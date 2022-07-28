Little League 12s All-Star baseball: Meet the only 5 managers to lead Staten Island teams to the World Series

www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Staten Island Amateur: Jack Kinlock claims elusive title
Jack Kinlock has played plenty of good golf in his 65 years, but victory in the Staten Island Amateur, the borough’s most prestigious tournament, had eluded him more than a few times. Sunday at Richmond County CC however, Kinlock found his groove on the back nine and never lost...
Popular Staten Island tattoo studio expands, celebrates 10 years in business
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- When Frank Russo founded Ink Couture NYC in 2013, his goal was to create an upscale and chic destination where clients could get premium tattoo service in a posh and luxurious environment. Want a rare portrait or a reproduction of a meaningful piece of art? Russo gathered some of the nation’s best tattoo artists and relocated them to Staten Island to achieve that. Want to get inked sitting by a fireplace while sipping champagne and watching Netflix? He created a VIP room just for that type of personalized service.
Vacuum tackles spotted lanternfly infestations without spraying pesticides, Staten Island exterminator says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Amid the struggle to control Staten Island’s growing spotted lanternfly infestation without damaging gardens and knocking out critical pollinators, one Staten Island exterminator has turned to an environmentally-safe vacuum designed for sensitive indoor environments. The Atrix high-efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) vacpack, which contains a...
Junior’s Restaurant hosts cheesecake eating contest in honor of NYPD fund, with help of the FerryHawks
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Orange and blue were the colors of the day for Staten Island on Saturday as the world’s-famous New York cheesecake eatery, Junior’s Restaurant, and the Staten Island FerryHawks joined forces to help raise donations for the NYPD’s Widows and Orphans Foundation. “When you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Monday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Monday, Aug. 1, at 11 p.m., until Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
Longtime New Dorp resident at 100: Keep faith in God – and keep moving | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As of July 16, Carmela Clemente-Anzalone’s name has been officially etched on the prestigious roster of Staten Island centenarians — super seniors who’ve rounded the century mark. Since the “really big” birthday deserves major accolades, family members and friends gathered to celebrate...
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Staten Island FerryHawks can’t catch Lancaster
The Lancaster Barnstormers’ four-run, fourth inning was too much for the Staten Island FerryHawks to overcome as the Island’s pro baseball team suffered a 5-3 Atlantic League loss Friday night in front of 1,234 fans at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park. The FerryHawks dropped to 11-11 in...
Staten Island obituaries for Aug. 1, 2022: Rev. John Steven Kostek remembered
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Rev. John Steven Kostek, 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 28, after a very brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was ordained on May 5, 1973 and served for 25 years in the Diocese of Albany. In 1998 he transferred to the Archdiocese of NYC, serving at parishes in Manhattan and Staten Island. In 2013 he was honored for 40 years of priestly life during a mass celebrated at St. John Neumann parish in Greenridge. Upon retirement he resided in Clifton Park, NY then Niskayuna, NY eventually moving to the St. John Vianney Clergy Residence for retired priests. Read the full obit on SILive.com.
Staten Island community is at the heart of Beautiful Heartbeat’s Cleanup Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — On July 10, the local nonprofit Beautiful Heartbeats hosted a Community Cleanup Day, in partnership with Uncle Chase Foundation and sponsored by Richmond County Savings Foundation. Volunteers gathered at Big Park and spent the afternoon cleaning up the Mariners Harbor area, picking up trash, recycling...
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Staten Island obituaries for July 31, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Retired NYC Police Officer Louis M. Perdon, a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died July 13. Bert Stahlberg, an adored husband and...
Educator Scott Gabel named as principal of Moore Catholic High School
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Moore Catholic High School has announced its new principal as Scott Gabel, who brings extensive academic experience and leadership to the Graniteville school. President Gina DeSantis announced, effective Monday, that Gabel will serve as principal, appointed by the seven-person search committee and confirmed by Moore’s...
Houses aren’t cheap on Staten Island, but where in the U.S. is real estate affordable?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Housing prices are climbing to exorbitant levels across the country — and around the block — ever since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Staten Island is no exception, as prices of homes have soared here in recent years. And buying a...
How to score MTA’s limited edition New York Red Bulls MetroCard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Fans of the MTA’s limited edition MetroCards can score big next week with a new soccer-themed collectible. On Monday, Aug. 1, the MTA will release 50,000 limited edition MetroCards featuring the New York Red Bulls, one of New York’s two Major League Soccer franchises.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nostalgic neighborhood deli talk, and setting the record straight | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Last week’s article about our neighborhood deli, Reliable, brought the gift of a beautiful response from readers. It seems many others have sweet memories of Dongan Hills, particularly one on the corner of Richmond and Old Town Roads. In the print version of the...
NYPD seeks man for questioning in connection to South Beach robbery
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance locating a man sought for questioning in connection to a South Beach robbery that occurred earlier this summer. A 31-year-old man was in the vicinity of McClean Avenue and Sand Lane on June 5, 2022, at around 1:15...
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Yard is a must see,’ Pleasant Plains, $1.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This Pleasant Plains home, built in 1950, has a “yard [that] is a must see” according to the listing on SILive.com. According to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com, this two-family home has property over-looking Mt. Loretto Unique Area, and is selling for $1,275,000.
New boutique fitness studio offering high intensity classes opens on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With a room full of tires, slam balls, plyometric boxes and battle ropes, BK Society Fitness is not your average gym. There’s no treadmills or elliptical machines and the heavy weight equipment is limited. Instead, there’s a schedule full of high intensity functional classes and lots of alternative strength and cardio options – all of which are aimed at making your workout both practical and purposeful.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
55K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0