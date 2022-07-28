Alisson ruled out of Community Shield with Adrian set to start

www.90min.com
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool continue Bellingham talks; Juventus interested in Martial
Saturday's transfer rumours, including Liverpool's interest in Jude Bellingham & Anthony Martial's links to Juventus.
Liverpool 3-1 Man City: Player ratings as Reds win Community Shield
Player ratings from Liverpool's 3-1 win against Man City in the Community Shield.
Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament
Beth Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 to win both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament.
Mikel Arteta hoping Arsenal sign more players before transfer deadline
Mikel Arteta has expressed hope that Arsenal will make more signings before the summer transfer window closes.
Marseille confirm Nuno Tavares loan signing from Arsenal
Marseille have signed Arsenal left-back Nuno Tavares on a season-long loan.
Thiago Silva outlines hopes for Chelsea's Premier League campaign
Thiago Silva has been speaking about his hopes for the new Premier League season and Chelsea's final preparations.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham confidence; Brighton end Cucurella talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Frenkie de Jong and more.
WSL ticket prices: How you can watch Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd & more
WSL ticket prices for individual games & season tickets in 2022/23 - including Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Man Utd, Liverpool, Tottenham & more.
Aston Villa 2022/23 season preview: How to watch, summer transfers & league prediction
90min's 2022/23 Premier League season preview for Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.
Man Utd consider pushing through Frenkie de Jong transfer amid Chelsea interest
Man Utd could push through Frenkie De Jong deal by helping pay deferred wages.
Timo Werner: RB Leipzig hold talks over loan move
RB Leipzig have held talks with Timo Werner over a possible exit from Chelsea.
Lucy Bronze admits she would have traded all her club honours for Euro 2022 success
Lucy Bronze has admitted she would have swapped all her honours at club level for Euro 2022 victory with England after the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 at Wembley.
Aaron Ramsey joins Nice on free transfer
Aaron Ramsey has signed for Ligue 1 side Nice after his contract with Juventus was terminated.
Roberto Firmino wants to stay at Liverpool
Roberto Firmino has spoken about his Liverpool future amid ongoing background interest from Juventus.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
MLS・
