Open Record: Waiting for police

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings: 2 shot within half-hour at separate locations
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shootings in the city that happened within a half-hour on Monday, Aug. 1. The first happened around 1:45 p.m. near 83rd and Carmen on the city's northwest side. The victim, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The shooting is the result of a fight. Milwaukee police are seeking a known gunman.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man stabbed in Milwaukee near 15th and North
MILWAUKEE - Paramedics were called to the scene of a stabbing near 15th and North in Milwaukee early Sunday morning, July 31. It happened around 7:30 a.m. Police say during a fight, the suspect stabbed a 33-year-old Milwaukee man. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
15th and Concordia shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 31 near 15th and Concordia. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
WISN
Shots fired at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating shots fired into a hospital. Police said around 10 p.m., someone shot several rounds. Two of them hit Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus on Chambers Street. One round went through the window of an occupied room. Fortunately, no one was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Woman killed near 38th and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County medical examiner has been called to the scene of a fatal shooting that happened near 38th and Thurston around 5:45 a.m. Sunday, July 31. The medical examiner says an adult female was killed. Her autopsy is scheduled for Monday. FOX6 is working to gather more...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hospital hit by gunfire; round struck occupied room
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shots fired incident near St. Joseph's Hospital around 10 p.m. Saturday, July 30. One round hit the window of an occupied room, police said. No injuries occurred as a result. The circumstances leading up to the shots fired incident are under investigation; however,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 5-year-old shot could be paralyzed, uncle gets $150K bond
MILWAUKEE - Ke'yari Redding, 5, of Milwaukee may never walk again after prosecutors say John Jackson, Redding's uncle, shot her near 49th and Meinecke July 24. FOX6 News received an update Sunday, July 31 on Redding's condition, critically injured in the shooting. A new picture shows Redding holding her mom's hand in the hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired report near Milwaukee church
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
CBS 58
MU student killed in Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Sad news from the Marquette community. 22-year-old male grad student Payton Claybaugh was killed while walking in the Marquette Interchange around midnight last night. The news was shared with the campus in a letter to students and staff by MU President Michael Lovell. The sheriff's office...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash near Teutonia and Chambers, 2 cars smashed
MILWAUKEE - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Milwaukee early Sunday, July 31 near Teutonia and Chambers. It happened around 1:20 a.m. Police say a vehicle (Unit #1) collided with another vehicle (Unit #2) and struck a house. The driver of unit#1 fled the scene on foot. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan fatal shooting; mother, daughter sentenced
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Sheboygan mother and daughter have now both been sentenced after they were charged with helping the accused gunman in a 2021 fatal shooting. Sandra Love, 36, pleaded no contest to harboring/aiding a felon in June and was sentenced to one year in prison and two years of extended supervision.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Girl videotaped on hidden camera, Cedarburg man sentenced
CEDARBURG, Wis. - A Cedarburg man has been sentenced to a year-and-a-half in prison. He was accused in 2019 of videotaping a girl with a hidden camera. Christopher Rost, 55, pleaded no contest in April to invading privacy on. As part of a plea deal, a charge of capturing an intimate representation was dismissed.
WBAY Green Bay
Hortonville native dies after being hit by car in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - A Marquette University student from Hortonville was killed when he was hit by a car in Milwaukee, according to the university. Payton Claybaugh was a student in the prestigious Pre-Dental Scholars program. Claybaugh was hit July 31 while walking on the Marquette Interchange. The university says...
WISN
Milwaukee uncle accused of shooting 5-year-old niece appears in court Saturday
MILWAUKEE — John Jackson, the 29-year-old Milwaukee man accused of shooting his 5-year-old niece, made his first court appearance Saturday. Court Commissioner Hon. J.C. Moore set his bail at $150,000 after the state asked for $250,000 and the defense requested $5,000. "It's an extremely serious case involving a number...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
60th and Mill crash: Driver ejected
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were called to the scene of a serious crash near 60th and Mill around noon Sunday, July 31. The only occupant in the vehicle was ejected. They were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Their condition is unknown. This is a developing story.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Brookfield retail theft: Woman sought by police
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are asking for help identifying and locating a woman accused of taking over $180 in products from Pick N Save on July 13. The suspect is described by police as a white female. She is accused of taking two bottles each of Matrix shampoo and conditioner, and four tenderloin steaks.
WISN
Milwaukee man dies after being pulled from Milwaukee River downtown
MILWAUKEE — Dive teams pulled one person from the Milwaukee River early Monday morning. The Medical Examiner confirmed that person was a 39-year-old Milwaukee man who later died at the hospital. First responders were called just before midnight to Pere Marquette Park near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Road rage killing: Milwaukee family takes steps in suspect search
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee family is going the extra mile and asking for peace. Every night since Ronald Butler Jr. was killed in a road rage shooting on July 19, his family has been at the scene lighting candles and sharing stories. "This is where we feel the closet to...
