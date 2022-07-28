Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce to host cybersecurity forum

TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the return of the Oakwood Brass to Troy on Sunday, Aug, 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. on Prouty Plaza. The Oakwood Brass is under the direction of Eric Knorr, who co-founded Oakwood Brass in 2001 with his colleagues from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. Oakwood Brass is based in Dayton and has delighted audiences throughout the state of Ohio. The group’s members are among the finest professional brass musicians in the region, regularly performing with the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Springfield and Lima Symphonies. Oakwood Brass is in residence at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton, frequently performing throughout the church calendar year and for May Festival every other year.

TROY, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO