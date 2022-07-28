Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce to host cybersecurity forum

miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Commissioners pass multiple resolutions at meetings
TROY – On Tuesday, July 26, the Miami County Commissioners met to authorize multiple resolutions and to participate in two bid openings. The first bid opening was for the 2022 Asphalt Concrete Resurfacing Program which includes the following bidders:. • John R. Jurgensen Co. – Springfield – Alternate cost...
Troy to accept assets of dissolving Trojans Soccer Club, continue mission
TROY — Troy Mayor Robin Oda and Troy Recreation Board President Marty Hobart accepted a $40,000 donation from the Trojans Soccer Club (TSC). $20,000 of the donated funds will be used to establish a scholarship for Troy youth who wish to enroll in sports and do not have the resources to do so. The remaining $20,000 will go toward operation of the Troy Recreation Department youth soccer programs.
Oakwood Brass announced for August Mayors’ Concert
TROY — The Troy Mayors’ Concerts, Inc. Board is pleased to announce the return of the Oakwood Brass to Troy on Sunday, Aug, 21, 2022 at 7 p.m. on Prouty Plaza. The Oakwood Brass is under the direction of Eric Knorr, who co-founded Oakwood Brass in 2001 with his colleagues from the United States Air Force Band of Flight. Oakwood Brass is based in Dayton and has delighted audiences throughout the state of Ohio. The group’s members are among the finest professional brass musicians in the region, regularly performing with the Cincinnati Symphony and Cincinnati Pops Orchestras, Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Lexington Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Springfield and Lima Symphonies. Oakwood Brass is in residence at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Dayton, frequently performing throughout the church calendar year and for May Festival every other year.
Tippecanoe HS student wins big at International Geography Championships
TIPP CITY — A Tippecanoe High School student recently took home several medals, among other achievements, at the 2nd International Geography Championships, held in Burlington, Vermont and Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The International Geography Championships is a competition organized by International Academic Competitions which is designed to bring the top...
Amazing air show, amazing crowds, amazing weather
The U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team performs during this weekends CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show. The United States Navy Blue Angels performs in front of a crowd, estimated at more than 80,000, at the 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show.
Tipp City Police reports
-1:59 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. A suspicious vehicle was reported in the 1000 block of West Main Street. No occupants were found in the vehicle, which was missing its passenger side front tire. -3:33 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Two juvenile males were reported loitering in the 0 block of North Hyatt Street...
Englewood Arts Festival kicks off Aug. 13
ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Festival and Arts Commission will present the 48th annual Englewood Art Festival on Aug. 13 and 14. The free event is sponsored by the city of Englewood and will be held under the trees at Centennial Park, 321 Union Boulevard. “Our festival is a fun...
Emerick aces seventh hole at Echo Hills for third time
PIQUA — The third time was just as charming for Echo Hills golfer Mike Emerick. Emerick aced the 108-yard seventh hole for the third time recently. He used a wedge on the shot. Witnessing the ace were Rob Kiser, Mark Johnston and Rob Kiser.
