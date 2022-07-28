Man Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire In Dover

firststateupdate.com
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Wrestling to Make a Difference: 1CW promoters' valiant dedication to supporting their communityErik BoyerDelaware State
Joint Resolution Passes to Recognize "Dr. Rebecca Lee Crumpler Day" in DelawareJanine ParisDover, DE
Police: Man Released On OR After Almost Striking Officer, Fleeing
The Dover Police Department arrested an 18-year-old male early Monday morning following a brief vehicle pursuit, according to Public Information Office Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive in reference to several subjects being loud. Officers...
Suspect Apprehended After Shooting In Aberdeen: Police
A shooting suspect is in custody in Maryland after allegedly shooting another man in Harford County, officials announced. Havre de Grace resident Anthony Jai Wilson, 24, has been apprehended and is facing multiple charges in connection to the shooting of a man at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 28, in Aberdeen, police announced over the weekend.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot on Wilmington's East Side
Wilmington Police say they're investigating a shooting in the city's East Side neighborhood. Police found the victim at the hospital in critical condition Sunday morning around 3:30 a.m. They later determined he had been shot in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets. No other details were immediately released. Anyone...
WMDT.com
firststateupdate.com
Body Found Along Road In Lincoln, Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. Just after 1:51 on July 31, 2022, crews from the Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of Staytonville...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Arrest Two Subjects for Assault First Degree, One Remains At Large
Delaware State Police have arrested Justin Locke, 20, and Jeffrey Labarge, 22, both of Claymont, DE for Assault 1st Degree after an incident last weekend. On Saturday July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:41 pm, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit began investigating a felony level assault at the Claymont Auto Repair located in the 3500 block of Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the initial investigation, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit began to assist with the investigation. During this joint investigation, it was determined that three subjects attacked a 56-year-old victim of Claymont in the area of Claymont Auto Repair as the victim was walking south along the sidewalk. After the assault, the three assailants left the victim lying motionless on the ground of the parking lot, where the victim remained for over 25 minutes. A vehicle then pulled into the same parking lot, and subjects were observed loading the victim into the rear of an SUV. This behavior was witnesses by a passing motorist, who called 9-1-1 to report the suspicious activity.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Lincoln area that began on Sunday morning. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Staytonville Road west of North Union Church Road for a report of a subject lying near the roadway. Troopers arrived on-scene and discovered an unknown male subject deceased at this location. The male subject has yet to be identified, and the investigation is still ongoing at this time.
WDEL 1150AM
Saturday shooting hospitalizes man
A 34-year-old man was hospitalized after an early-morning shooting in Wilmington. City police said officers found the victim in the 800 block of West 6th Street shortly after midnight Saturday. He was in stable condition when he was taken to the hospital. There's no information at this point about who...
Officials: 3-year-old shot after being left alone in car with gun in Caln Township
A 3-year-old boy was shot after being left alone in a car with a gun in Caln Township, Chester County.
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
WDEL 1150AM
Teenager in stable condition following shooting in Wilmington's Quaker Hill
A 16-year-old teenage boy is in stable condition after being shot in Wilmington's Quaker Hill neighborhood Monday morning. Police believe the shooting took place on the 400 block of West 7th Street at about 11:01 a.m. on August 1, 2022. The victim eventually arrived at a hospital in stable condition.
WBOC
Electrical Malfunction Sparks Salisbury House Fire
SALISBURY, Md. - Authorities say a failure of an electrical circuit is to blame for an early Monday morning fire that caused tens of thousands of dollars to a Salisbury home. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened shortly after midnight at a two-story home located at 26926 Shetland Court.
WMDT.com
Victim identified in fatal Milton crash
MILTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that happened in Milton on Saturday. The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Urias Tacuri of Woodbridge, Virginia. There have been no updates on the condition of any of the others injured in the crash.
Identity sought of body found near Essex road; homicide investigation underway
BALTIMORE -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man's body was discovered Sunday on the side of an Essex road, Baltimore County police said. Officers responded around 11 a.m. to the 1400 block of Diffendall Road near the Essex Skypark Airport. Police said the body was decomposing, but did not say who found the body or how long it was there. The man's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore, where an autopsy will be performed to determine his cause of death. Detectives are working to identify the person. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020.
Investigation underway in deadly Cecil County boat explosion
BALTIMORE -- State officials are asking for witnesses after a person died in a boat explosion over the weekend on the Bohemia River in Cecil County.The Charlestown Fire Company said units responded around 7:30 p.m. Saturday to the area of Veasey Cove for the fiery explosion. There, an unidentified person was declared dead on the scene. A second person on the scene was rescued by another boater, officials said. Smoke could be seen from as far as the North East River, according to the fire company. The cause of the explosion is unclear.Maryland Natural Resources Police are now investigating the incident.Anyone with information or photos is asked to email Natural Resources police by emailing NRP.Tips@maryland.gov or calling 410-260-8888.
actionnews5.com
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia. Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.
Bear Man Arrested, Police Recover Loaded Handgun, Cocaine
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Bear man on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on July 20 at approximately 3:30 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the 700 block of North Washington Street when they made contact with 22-year-old Jerome Ames of Bear. Following a brief investigation, police recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun, that was reported stolen, and 3.5 grams of cocaine. Police took Ames into custody without incident.
Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early this morning at approximately 12:04 a.m. Officers arrived on the 800 block of West 6th Street to find a 34-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.
WGMD Radio
3 Vehicle Crash North of Millsboro Leaves 1 Injured
Delaware State Police were called to Route 113 and Governor Stockley Road just after 6 Friday night for a vehicle crash. Police tell The Talk of Delmarva that three vehicles were involved and one driver – a 23 year old woman from Delmar, MD received minor injuries. No others requested medical attention. Police say everyone was properly restrained. The investigation into the cause of the crash is continuing.
