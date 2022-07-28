Man Hospitalized After Gunman Opens Fire In Dover

Delaware State Police have arrested Justin Locke, 20, and Jeffrey Labarge, 22, both of Claymont, DE for Assault 1st Degree after an incident last weekend. On Saturday July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:41 pm, the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit began investigating a felony level assault at the Claymont Auto Repair located in the 3500 block of Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE. Due to the suspicious circumstances of the initial investigation, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit began to assist with the investigation. During this joint investigation, it was determined that three subjects attacked a 56-year-old victim of Claymont in the area of Claymont Auto Repair as the victim was walking south along the sidewalk. After the assault, the three assailants left the victim lying motionless on the ground of the parking lot, where the victim remained for over 25 minutes. A vehicle then pulled into the same parking lot, and subjects were observed loading the victim into the rear of an SUV. This behavior was witnesses by a passing motorist, who called 9-1-1 to report the suspicious activity.

CLAYMONT, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO