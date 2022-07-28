Cops: Hammonton, NJ, Man Arrested in Egg Harbor Twp. for Alleged Child Luring

wpgtalkradio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opens another location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Bakers Against Racism Hosting Make & Bake Sale in Philadelphia for Abortion AccessMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Pennsylvania Deli was just Named One of the Best in the United StatesTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Philadelphia Public Bus Driver Vanished One Day After WorkThe Vivid Faces of the Vanished
Related
Arrest Made In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cumberland County man, authorities said. Miguel A Barea was located and arrested without incident, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office. The shooting occurred late Saturday night near the intersection of S Main Road and...
News 12
Authorities arrest man in connection to weekend fatal shooting in Vineland
Vineland police, as well as the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office, are probing a fatal shooting of a man over the weekend near the intersection of S. Main Road and E. Elmer Road. Officers were called to the area Saturday around 11:43 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that struck...
17 Arrested for Attempted Child Luring in Atlantic City, NJ
If you think you've been reading a lot lately about countless people being arrested for attempting to lure or meet children for sex in our area, you would be correct. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 17 men have been arrested since July 16th for allegedly doing just that.
17 Arrested In Atlantic City On Child Luring Charges: Police
A total of 17 men have been arrested for luring children in Atlantic City, authorities said. Since July 16, the Atlantic City Police Department has arrested men for attempting to lure a minor with assistance from concerned citizens groups. The concerned citizens were engaged in posing as underage children on various social media sites. They would then confront the individual and notify police. The citizens group provided the responding officers with screen shots of conversations and detailed information that was shared between the citizens group and the suspects, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prosecutor: Suspect Arrested for Fatally Shooting Vineland, NJ, Man
The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a suspect has been arrested for fatally shooting a man in Vineland late Saturday night. At around 11:45 PM, officers with the Vineland Police Department were called to the 1100 block of East Elmer Road for a report of a vehicle that had struck a home.
63-year-old Pedestrian Injured in Hit-and-run Crash in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a woman was seriously injured when she was hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross a busy highway over the weekend. The Franklin Township Police Department says the accident happened around 8:20 Sunday evening in the 300 block of Delsea Drive. That's where 63-year-old Mary Mayo of Newfield was struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Department Of Corrections Officers, Inmates Among 10 Hospitalized In Westampton Township Crash
WESTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey Department of Corrections vehicle crashes, sending 10 people, including three children, to the hospital. It happened at 9:40 a.m. Monday, near Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton Township. The Department of Corrections confirms that three of their officers and three inmates were injured. They were all taken to Capitol Health for treatment with non-life-threatening injuries. The DOC van collided with a van operated by the Friends of Cyrus program. Three children and the driver in that van also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Westampton Township police say the Friends of Cyrus van failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by the DOC van.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preliminary Hearing For 14-Year-Old Girl Charged In Traffic Cone Beating Death Of Elderly Man Scheduled For September 14
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing for a 14-year-old girl charged in the tragic traffic cone beating death of an elderly man is now scheduled for next month. The preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 14. Police say Gamara Mosley is one of the young people shown in surveillance footage hitting 73-year-old James Lambert with a traffic cone in June on Cecil B. Moore Avenue. Mosley turned herself in to the police two weeks ago. She is charged with third-degree murder.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: PERSON WALKING ON PARKWAY IN HOSPITAL GOWN
A witness has advised us that at about 6:40 am they witnessed a person in a hospital gown walking on the Garden State Parkway southbound at exit 81. A NJSP officer pulled over to assist.
Prison Van Crashes In South Jersey, Multiple Injuries (DEVELOPING)
A prison van crashed in South Jersey, resulting in multiple injuries, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred before 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 1 at Hedding Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road in Westampton, initial reports said. At least one corrections officer and several inmates were taken to...
Three Ocean County Men Arrested For Drugs
JACKSON – Three men have been arrested and charged for dealing cocaine and heroin after a three-month long investigation, police said. Authorities identified Franklyn Baptiste, 54, and Daniel Meadows, 38, both from Jackson, to be selling crack cocaine and heroin from multiple homes and vehicles. On July 14, officers...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bridgeton Police Searching For 2 Men In Connection With Fatal Shooting At Maple Gardens Apartment Complex
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Police are searching for two men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of a man at the Maple Gardens apartment complex in Bridgeton. Police say they’ve issued warrants for the arrest of Ryan A. Askins and Desmond L. Bethel in the murder of 36-year-old Herbert E. Lee. on Saturday morning. Askins, 29, is wanted for murder and weapons offenses. Police say his last known address is Fayette Street in Bridgeton. Bethlel, also 29-years-old, is wanted on weapons offenses. Authorities say he is last known at Cohansey Street. Millville Police issued an additional warrant against Askins. Police and detectives...
Cops bust huge illegal weekend parties at N.J. quarry with ATVs, personal watercraft
Police in Manchester broke up large gatherings at a private quarry over the weekend where hundreds illegally gathered to ride ATVs, watercraft and dirt bikes in what cops described as “ongoing quality of life and safety issues.”. Manchester police were called to site where the former Heritage Minerals shut...
Ventnor City, NJ, Man Charged For Allegedly Luring and Enticing a 15-year-old Boy
Yet another person in the greater Atlantic City area has been charged for allegedly luring and enticing a minor online. The Ventnor City Police Department says on Friday afternoon, July 29th, they received a report from a subject who arrived at a pre-arranged location to meet a man with the purpose of having sex with him.
WDEL 1150AM
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
This Fugitive is Wanted for Murder in South Jersey
BRIDGETON, NJ – Police are searching for a fugitive wanted for Saturday’s murder of a...
Egg Harbor Man Charged for Distributing Images of Children
MAYS LANDING (PRESS RELEASE) – A 35-year-old Egg Harbor Township man has been charged in...
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
Motorcycle accident leaves 23-year-old N.J. man dead, police say
A 23-year-old man involved in a motorcycle accident on Friday in Monmouth County is now dead, authorities confirmed. Dakota Neron, of Jackson, was found separated from his 2019 Yamaha motorcycle by another driver on Norse Drive in Howell, authorities said. The Howell Police Department received a call around 10:30 p.m....
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 2