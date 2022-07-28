Falconer man charged after incident in Stockton

chautauquatoday.com
Youth charged after trespassing incident in Cherry Creek
A male youth is facing a trespass charge after an early morning incident in Cherry Creek on Monday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to a location on Southside Avenue shortly after 7 am for a report of an individual trespassing on another person's property. Deputies located the male and issued an appearance ticket.
Man Accused Of Threatening To Hit Person With A Baseball Bat
CASSADAGA, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old is facing charges after threatening to hit a person with a baseball bat at a Chautauqua County residence. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to 8248 Griswold Road near Cassadaga around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate the alleged threat.
Troopers Arrest 1 of 2 Men Wanted for Shooting at Police in City of Erie
Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday arrested one of two men wanted for shooting at police in the City of Erie in late June. Shadarryl Jones, 29, is behind bars with bond set at $1 million. He is also being held on $100,000 bond in another case. Three warrants had been...
Buffalo Man Accused of Spreading Rubbish
A Buffalo man is accused of scattering rubbish in Eldred. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, 44-year-old Leon Hughes deposited multiple household items on private property in Eldred. Charges are pending.
Unwanted Person Complaint Leads to Arrest of Arkwright Woman
An Arkwright woman is facing charges of 2nd-degree criminal contempt and 2nd-degree criminal trespass following a report of an unwanted person on Saturday. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to an address on Center Road in the Town of Arkwright shortly after 2:15 PM, and an investigation found that 55-year-old Ida Weber-Smith had allegedly entered and remained unlawfully in a residence that she did not have a right to enter, and that she was violating an order of protection. Weber-Smith with arrested and transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment and is being held on $1,000 bail. She will answer the charges in Arkwright Town Court at a later date.
Ashville Man Accused of Threatening Someone with Baseball Bat in Arkwright
A report of a criminal mischief incident Sunday morning in the Town of Arkwright led to the arrest of an Ashville man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to an address on Griswold Road shortly before 9:30 AM and found that 47-year-old Mason Riggle allegedly threatened someone with a baseball bat and damaged property. Riggle was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment on charges of 3rd-degree criminal mischief and 2nd-degree menacing.
Man arrested for multiple stabbings in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been taken into custody following an overnight incident at a Jamestown wine bar in which he stabbed multiple people, according to Jamestown Police. Codie DJ Swartz, 23, is accused of stabbing several victims at The Wine Cellar around 2 a.m. Saturday. Swartz reportedly led a brief foot pursuit […]
Jamestown Police Make Arrest After Large Bar Fight
A large fight early Saturday at a bar in downtown Jamestown resulted in the arrest of a city man. Jamestown Police responded to the Wine Cellar at 309 North Main Street at about 2:00 AM and began a foot pursuit with a male after being notified by multiple victims that he had stabbed them. The male, later identified as 23-year-old Codie Swartz, was taken into custody with no further incident. Police say multiple victims suffered lacerations as a result of the incident. Swartz is charged with two counts of 2nd-degree assault, as well as one count each of tampering with physical evidence, 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and 2nd-degree obstruction. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail and later sent to the Chautauqua County Jail.
Fenton Attorney Seeks to Suppress Evidence
The attorney for a Bradford Man accused of causing his girlfriend’s death is moving to suppress all evidence in the case. Public Defender Phillip Clabaugh argues in a brief in the case that 38-year-old Anthony Fenton was under the “functional equivalent of arrest” when he was prevented by police officers from leaving the area for 35 minutes before being informed that he was being detained.
West Seneca man arraigned for murder
The 29-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was pronounced dead.
Police: 2 killed in Buffalo car crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died following a car crash early Sunday morning in the City of Buffalo. The crash happened just before 1 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Bailey Avenue. Buffalo Police accident investigators say a Jeep Cherokee was driving south on Bailey Avenue when...
Jamestown Man Charged In Overnight Stabbing At Local Bar
JAMESTOWN – A 23-year-old Jamestown man is facing charges following a stabbing overnight at a local bar. Jamestown Police responded to The Wine Cellar, 309 North Main Street, just after 2 a.m. Saturday for a large fight. When officers arrived on scene a suspect, later identified as Codie DJ...
Firefighters quell flames in downtown Fredonia
Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at 39 East Main Street in Fredonia shortly before 3 pm. The building houses Heenan's Irish Pub. Fredonia firefighters received mutual aid from the city of Dunkirk and Sheridan. The county's FAST Team was initially called, but was later canceled. Fredonia Fire Chief Josh Myers says the call came in as a fire on an exterior wall, and that's what crews found when they reached the scene...
Woman Seriously Injured in Route 8 Crash
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Clintonville woman was rushed to an Erie hospital following a one-vehicle crash along State Route 8. According to Franklin-based State Police, the crash occurred as a 2014 Chevrolet Captiva operated by 46-year-old Karla J. Macormac, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 8, near Fisherman Cove Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County, around 9:35 p.m. on Friday, July 29.
17-year-old charged following Jamestown burglary
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A 17-year-old man is facing charges following a burglary early Thursday morning in the City of Jamestown. Officers from the Jamestown Police Department were called to Allen Street Liquor, located at 340 Allen St., around 5:30 a.m. for reports of a burglary. When officers arrived to...
PA Man Sent to Strong After Falling Out of UTV
One man was sent to the hospital after falling out of a UTV Friday night. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Dennis Smith of Bradford, Pennsylvania was riding in the rear of the UTV travelling on the shoulder of Lake Road in the Town of Williamson when fell out of the vehicle. Smith was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for his injuries.
Brocton Man Charged with Drunk Driving After Allegedly Crashing into Guardrail
A Chautauqua County man is under arrest, facing a DWI charge after a crash in Fredonia. The New York State Police says troopers were called to the intersection of Route 20 and North Road on Thursday, July 28, 2022 after receiving a call about a car crash. The driver was...
Man shot in abdomen near East 7th and Vine Streets
It was a busy night for City of Erie emergency crews on Saturday. Crews responded to a shooting that took place near the intersection of East 7th and Vine Streets. According to police, this shooting happened just after 6:30 p.m. One man was reportedly shot in the abdomen and was taken straight to the operating […]
West Valley man slapped with felony drug charges after July crash
The West Valley man was arrested on July 28 and is behind bars awaiting arraignment.
Buffalo Police: 2 people killed following crash near Broadway, Bailey Avenue
Two people are dead after an overnight accident near Broadway and Bailey. Buffalo Police say a Jeep Cherokee collided with a Jeep Liberty at the intersection.
