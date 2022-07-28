Ivana Trump Threw Champagne Dinner in Rehab, According to Guinness Heiress

people.com
Full House's Jodie Sweetin Marries Mescal Wasilewski: 'He's the Best Teammate I Could Ask For'
On Saturday evening, the actress wed her boyfriend of five years, clinical social worker Mescal Wasilewski, in an intimate ceremony at a private home in Malibu with her two daughters and Full House castmates, including John Stamos and Candace Cameron Bure, in attendance, PEOPLE can exclusively share. "I know I...
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
Katherine Schwarzenegger Posts Childhood Pics in Birthday Tribute to Dad Arnold: 'We Love You!'
Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating her father Arnold's 75th birthday!. In an Instagram post on Saturday, the mom of two, 32, celebrated The Terminator star's big day with a series of childhood photos. In the first, the duo is riding horses as Arnold jokes around with a peace sign behind her...
Victoria and David Beckham Pose Together in Matching Coral Outfits: 'Matchy Matchy'
Victoria and David Beckham are twinning once again!. On Sunday, the former Spice Girls member, 48, shared an adorable picture of her and husband David, 47, in matching coral ensembles. Featuring a scenic view of the ocean and mountain in the background, the retired soccer star, 47, flashed a smile...
Teresa Giudice Celebrates Bridal Shower with Real Housewives Stars Ahead of Luis Ruelas Wedding
Teresa Giudice is celebrating her upcoming wedding to fiancé Luis "Louie" Ruelas with the best of them. On Saturday, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a fun-filled bridal shower that was attended by some of her closest Real Housewives pals. A number of Housewives, and Giudice's other friends, shared a glimpse into the gathering on social media. But some RHONJ faces, like Melissa Gorga and Dina Manzo, were notably absent from the occasion.
Princess Charlotte Unexpectedly Twins with Mom Kate Middleton in Adorable Video Appearance
Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton are popping in polka dots!. Prince William joined his 7-year-old daughter in a social media video shared on Sunday to wish England women's soccer team luck in the Euro 2020 final match against Germany. Not only did Charlotte's wish come true — the Lionesses won! — but she also had a twinning moment with her mom Kate.
Wife Refuses to Share $1.3 Million Inheritance with Girlfriend of Husband
Should a spouse ever have to share their inheritance with their partner’s mistress?. Marriage can get really messy and complicated. It's not easy to commit to a lifetime of marriage, and thus committing to a lifetime of navigating complex situations with another person.
Hoda Kotb Enjoys Extended Family Meal with Daughters Hope and Haley: 'Gangs All Here!'
Hoda Kotb is enjoying some downtime with the key women in her life. Kotb, 57, posted a photo to Instagram Monday of her eating out with daughters Haley Joy, 5, and Hope Catherine, her mother Sameha, and her sister, Hala. "Gangs all here! Xo," Kotb wrote in the caption of...
Katy Perry Says Daughter Daisy Shares Her and Orlando Blooms' Love of Performing: 'She's a Ham'
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's daughter Daisy is taking after her parents when it comes to her love of the arts. "She's a ham," the singer tells PEOPLE exclusively at HEIMAT rooftop in Los Angeles the launch party for De Soi, her non-alcoholic beverage line that she co-founded. "She likes to dress up. She's not very shy."
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Are Putting Their Own Spin on Summer Shorts
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are embracing a summer-style staple. On Sunday, Kate headed to the historic naval town of Plymouth to take part in the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix. Before changing into a wetsuit for the boat race, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a nautical-inspired look featuring a striped navy sweater with white linen shorts.
Twitter Goes Wild After a Fan of The Jetsons Says George Jetson Will Supposedly Be Born on July 31
If an online fan is correct, George Jetson from the iconic 1960s television series The Jetsons will be born on Sunday. In a tweet on Thursday, fan Brendan Kergin shared a chart from the character's online fan page, which includes George's basic information, such as his dad's name Montague, his wife's name Jane and his catchphrase: "Jane! Stop this crazy thing!"
Jennifer Lopez Lives Out Her 'Disco Diva Fantasy' During Italy Charity Gala
Jennifer Lopez has brought her "disco diva fantasy" to life!. The singer rocked the stage in Italy at the LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF charity event on Saturday evening, where she opened her act with two of her signature hits, "If You Had My Love" and "Waiting for Tonight." Wearing a zebra-print...
Jennifer Lopez Is Fabulous in Florals During Afternoon Lunch Outing in Capri
Over the weekend, the "Marry Me" singer — who recently tied the knot with Ben Affleck — stepped out for an afternoon lunch in Capri, Italy wearing a bright, floral mini dress. The summer garment, made from a print of large colorful flowers on a light-blue background, featured...
The Bachelorette: Rachel Recchia Sends a Suitor Home After He Compares Her to His Dying Dog
This post contains spoilers from Monday's episode of The Bachelorette. After changing up the rules, Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey's remaining suitors reflected on what went down at the rose ceremony — and afterwards when Rachel let James, a.k.a. Meatball, stay after he rejected her rose. The decision to...
Jersey Shore's Mike Sorrentino and Wife Lauren Expecting Second Baby: 'We're a Growing Family'
Mike Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino have another "situation" on their hands!. The couple announced on social media Sunday that they are currently expecting their second baby. Mike, 40, and Lauren, 37, are already parents to 14-month-old son Romeo Reign. "We have an amazing announcement!! We're a growing family!...
Bobby Bones Is Learning to Be 'Vulnerable' With Wife Caitlin — and Challenging Himself on New Shows
In his new show Snake in the Grass, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is grateful that he isn't the one teetering on the edge of a cliff, as risky challenges just aren't his thing. "I just came off of a show called Breaking Bobby Bones, and I had to...
Kim Kardashian Stood Her Ground Against Trump's Lawyer in Clemency Case, Writes Jared Kushner
Jared Kushner is offering more details about Kim Kardashian's influence on the Trump administration in his upcoming book, Breaking History: A White House Memoir. An exclusive book excerpt provided to PEOPLE tells of the behind-the-scenes journey to get Alice Johnson's prison sentence commuted, in which Kardashian and Kushner played significant roles.
Sylvester Stallone Praises 'Brave' Daughter Sophia for Confronting Her Fear of Spiders
Dad Sylvester Stallone couldn't hold back his excitement as his daughter, 25, confronted her arachnophobia in a video posted to Instagram Sunday, in which Sophia let a tarantula crawl on her arm. In the clip, the spider handler held onto Sophia's hand to steady her as he rested the large...
Jennifer Aniston Made These Pretty Rings Sell Out, but They're Finally Back in Stock — and on Sale
Some celebrities walk around wearing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry on any given day. Just last month, Adele wore three Van Cleef bracelets, worth $4,000 each, while boating in Italy, and Vanessa Hudgens seems to wear her $6,900 Cartier Love bracelet almost daily. But there's one jewelry brand that a slew of stars wear that won't cost you a pretty penny: BaubleBar.
Kate Middleton Nailed the Nautical Trend in a Pair of Flattering White Shorts
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Kate Middleton looked ready to set sail while making an appearance in the town of Plymouth to support the 1851 Trust, a charity that uses sailing and the marine industry to inspire children in sports, education, and technology.
