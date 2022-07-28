Rhinelander advances to semifinals at State Little League

The Rhinelander 12-year-old Little League All-Star team has advanced to the semifinals of the State Tournament, being hosted by West Madison Little League.

Rhinelander defeated Kennedy of Marion 12-7 on Wednesday to finish 2-3 in pool play in the six-team field. That record was enough for a fourth place finish, advancing it to Thursday’s semifinal and a date with top-seeded Kenosha.

The contest was completed after Journal press time.

It’s a rematch of the Saturday game won by Kenosha 5-0. The winner plays the winner of the Glendale-West Madison National game Friday for the State championship.

The State champ then advances to the Midwest Regional in Whitestown, Ind.